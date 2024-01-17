Keyshawn Davis Calls for “Worthy Opponents” for Crawford: Canelo, Charlo, or Boots?

Keyshawn Davis says he’d like to see Terence Crawford fight Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or Teofimo Lopez next, only if he can’t get a worthy opponent like Canelo Alvarez or Jermell Charlo.

Davis feels that Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) needs a bigger opponent to compete with him because he’s so talented and would defeat anyone his size, like the unbeaten Boots Ennis or 140-pounder Teofimo.

Crawford’s Need For a Worthy Foe

It’s questionable whether Crawford will get the chance to fight undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo because he’s already ruled out the contest.

As for Jermell, he just made a boatload of money fighting Canelo last September, and it’s likely that he’s going to sit for a year or two, spending the loot and enjoying the huge windfall.

“Crawford has been stopping guys in the ring for a very long time, including that last stoppage [Errol Spence]. So, we got to find a worthy opponent, whether he moves up to fight Canelo or move up and fight somebody to make it,” said Keyshawn Davis to Fighthype.

“At this point, you just got to find someone worthy enough, that’s all. If there’s no one worthy enough, you might as well [retire] or go fight Boots or go fight Teo, who keeps talking and saying BS,” Keyshawn continued about Crawford.

“No, that’s not a good fight at all,” said Keyshawn about a clash between Crawford and light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez. “Terence would beat the hell out of Teofimo. With all due respect, Terence is bigger, stronger, and smarter.

Boots and Lopez: Not Worthy Enough?

“Do you think Teo would be a good fight for Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis? No, so why the hell would Terence be a good fight for Teofimo? Teo is just promoting himself, and I think that’s all he’s really doing. I don’t think that’s a necessary fight at all.

“Just the size difference. I would not like to see Terence beat the stuffing out of Teofimo. I think Boots would give Terence a somewhat run for his money. I would say at the beginning of the fight because he’s young, he’s fast, he’s smart, and he’s willing to fight.

“At the same time, let’s be real. We all thought Errol was going to give Terence a run for his money at the beginning of the fight and look at how that turned out.

“I just feel at this point in Terence’s career, he’s probably going to need a real big guy or [Jermell] Charlo. I’d still be interested in that fight or Canelo. Somebody that is flat-out bigger than him,” said Keyshawn.