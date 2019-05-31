RESULTS: Wanheng Menayothin Has The Best Record In Boxing At 53-0 and not too many people seem to care

A big fight – at least it was big in Thailand – flew almost under the radar this week, as WBC minimum weight champ Wanheng Menayothin improved to an incredible 53-0 as he retained his belt via 8th round Technical Decision with a bloody win over Tatsuya Fukuhara.





(Photo credit: Sumio Yamada)

A nasty clash of heads, ruled an accident, saw both men cut, the defending champ coming off with the worst of it. A gash above his right eye, Menayothin, known as “The Dwarf Giant,” was too badly cut to be allowed to continue the fight. Ahead at the time of the enforced stoppage – at 79-73 and 78-74 twice, the little giant retained his spotless pro record.

A big star and a hero at home, Menayothin and his considerable talents have sadly made too little an impact overseas. Known only to the most hard core of hard core fight fan, the man with the best record in the sport today should be far more popular. The record of a certain Floyd Mayweather now smashed to the tune of three fights and three wins, Menayothin may well enter The Hall of Fame one day.





How long the 32 year old can carry on fighting and stay unbeaten is a good question. For now, healing up as he is, Menayothin can celebrate being the champion of champions as far as numbers go.