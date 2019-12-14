RESULTS: Vergil Ortiz Jr. defeats Brad Solomon

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texasended the 2019 year with another spectacular knockout win to successfully defend his WBA Gold Welterweight Title against Brad “King” Solomon (28-2, 9 KOs) of Douglasville, Georgia. The fight was stopped at 2:22 of the fifth round. The event took place Friday, Dec. 13 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and was streamed live on DAZN.





“I have to give him [Solomon] some credit,” said Vergil Ortiz Jr. “He’s difficult to figure out and made me use my brain. I tried to take my time, and not rush things. And I had to utilize my jab, figure out the right time to throw a punch. I think I tripped with him with my foot, so I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. He came to fight.”

“I shouldn’t be chasing on the ropes like that. He let his guard now. Luckily, I did throw the right punch and hurt him. I knew he would be a tough cookie to break. Luckily, I have a good team behind me and all my smarts. I felt I was very patient, and needed to pick it up, can’t lay low. And I did a good job. I would say high B or A on this one.”





Alberto Machado stops Luis Porozo

In the co-main event, Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (22-2, 18 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico stopped Luis Porozo (14-2, 7 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Ecuador via knockout in the second round of a 10-round lightweight fight. Machado won with time of 2:59 of the aforementioned round.

On the 3rd knockdown: “It’s a shot we were working on in camp,” Alberto Machado.”He was a fighter that would open up, so we worked on that in camp, going to the body. They told me to put my hands up, be more passive with my offense, throw my jab more, and as you could see he had a chaotic style. Thank god we got the victory we were looking for.”

“No because I actually was trying to land to the head, but saw the opportunity to the body, so took advantage of it. I was landing that good hand. I only had ten seconds till the end of the round, so wanted to end on a good note, and threw my hands, and got the win.”





On his performance: “I think I did well, made good adjustments. He’s a good fighter, I know the style he has. I think I did well because of the adjustments I made. I’m happy I ended the year on a positive note with the victory. I’ve been through very difficult situations that all of us boxers go through, some changes in camp, and in my weight. I’m ready for this division and the big challenge. I’m ready for another big fight against a former world champion, Mexico vs Puerto Rico, come on Francisco Vargas, let’s do it.”

Unbeaten Bektemir Melikuziev decisions Vaughn Alexander

Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (4-0, 3 KOs) of Indio, Calif. defeated Vaughn Alexander (15-4, 9 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri via unanimous decision to successfully defend the WBA Continental Americas Super Middleweight Title in a 10-round bout. Melikuziev won with three scores of 100-90.

Joel Diaz (trainer) on behalf of Bektemir: “I’m happy that he went rounds and was able to get in the ring with a veteran and break him down.”

Alexis “Lex” Rocha (15-0, 10 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. stopped Roberto Valenzuela (17-2, 16 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico via knockout at the end of the third to successfully defend his WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title in a 10-round fight. Rocha won with time of 3:00 of the just-mentioned round.

“He caught me in the second round,” said Alexis Rocha.”I got lazy. It’s my fault. I started letting my hands go after the third, and then I kept hurting him. It was important that I finished the fight. It’s a learning experience.”

Luis Feliciano (14-0 8 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin defeated Herbert “Ace” Acevedo (16-3-1, 6 KOs) of Garden City, Kansas via unanimous decision to retain his NABF Super Lightweight Title in a 10-round brawl. Feliciano won with scores of 91-92, 100-89 and 99-90.

“I give props to Herbert Acevedo,” said Luis Feliciano.”He’s a tough and rugged fighter. I thought he was out when I dropped him in the third round. I tried to get the finish, but he weathered the storm. I’m happy to finish year with a win, and we are on to the next.”

Super middleweight Erik Bazinyan stops Saul Roman

Erik Bazinyan (24-0, 18 KOs) of Quebec, Canada beat Saul Roman (45-14, 37 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico via knockout in the third round of a super middleweight fight originally scheduled for eight rounds. Bazinyan won with a time of 0:46 of the round just mentioned.

“I learned from fighting a veteran, someone with almost 60 fight,” said Erik Bazinyan.”I tried to show my skills and fight my fight. The timing was right, so I got him out of there.”

Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (13-1, 8 KOs) of North Hollywood, Calif. stopped Fernando Carcamo (23-11, 18 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico via knockout at 1:46 of the first round of an eight-round super welterweight fight.

“This was a great victory,” said Ferdinand Kerobyan.”This was everything I imagined. A great birthday gift for myself!”

Serhii Bohachuck (17-0, 17 KOs) of Big Bear, Calif. defeated Carlos Galvan (17-10, 16 KOs) of Apartado, Colorado via knockout in the fifth round of an eight-round super welterweight bout. Bohachuck won with time of 1:40 of the aforementioned round.

“I felt very well,” said Serhii Bohachuck. “It was a quality opponent for a tune up fight. I fought not too long ago. It was good fight to finish the year. Now it’s time to get some rest and prepare for the next fight.”

