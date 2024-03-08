Live Boxing Results Tonight: Joshua vs. Ngannou, Zhang vs. Parker

The Knockout Chaos event starts at 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. UK. Ring walks for Joshua -Ngannou starts at around 5:50 p.m. ET /10:50 pm UK, watch the event live on DAZN PPV

Francis Ngannou will look to put himself in a position to fight for the undisputed championship in his ten-round clash tonight against former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on DAZN at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

B247 will provide live boxing results and updates on tonight’s card below.

Main Card (DAZN PPV at 2:30 pm ET

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker

Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball

Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov

Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain

Preliminary Live DAZN and Social Media, 10:00 am ET

Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene

Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez

Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres

The fight that many boxing fans are looking forward to watching on tonight’s card is the chief support bout between WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) and former WBO champ Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs).

Parker looks in the best shape of his career, but his punch resistance will be severely tested by Zhang, who can punch with dynamite with either hand and will have a big weight advantage of 44 lbs. Zhang weighed in at 291.5 lbs to Parker’s 247.5 lbs during Friday’s weigh-in.