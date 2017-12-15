Results: Povetkin defeats Hammer

Former WBA heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin (33-1, 23 KOs) had an easy time defeating contender Christian Hammer (22-5, 12 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision on Friday night in a WBA heavyweight title eliminator at the DIVS, Ekaterinburg, Russia.

The scores 120-107, 120-108 and 118-108. Boxing 247 had Povetkin winning 12 rounds to 0. Hammer looked terrible. As bad as Hammer looked, it’s hard to believe he was ranked in the top 15 at all.





Hammer was deducted a point for holding in round 7.

The 38-year-old Povetkin didn’t look that good. It was more of a case of Hammer being so bad. Povetkin has aged. He’s not the same fighter he once was. It was lucky for him that he was in with such a mediocre fighter tonight.

With the win, Povetkin is now the WBA mandatory challenger to WBA champion Anthony Joshua. I can’t see Povetkin beating Joshua or even being competitive with him.