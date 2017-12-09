Michael Conlan dominates Luis Fernando Molina – Results

Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan defeated Argentina’s Luis Fernando Molina over six rounds on the undercard of Lomachenko-Rigondeaux

Michael Conlan has boosted his pro record to 5-0 following a dominant points victory over Luis Fernando Molina at New York’s Madison Square Garden Theater.





(Photo credit Ricardo Guglielminotti/The Fighting Irish)

Belfast featherweight Conlan featured in the chief-support bout to Vasyl Lomachenko’s world super-featherweight title win against Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Returning to the scene of his paid debut last March, the 26-year-old Irishman recorded a 60-54 shutout on all three judges’ cards over 29-year-old Buenos Aires native Molina.

Delivering an impressive display of boxing skills, former world amateur champion Conlan switched from orthodox to southpaw with ease and looked comfortable throughout his first paid bout to last six rounds.

“I’m happy enough and I was happy to get the rounds,” said Conlan. “I thought I was going to get him out of there, but it wasn’t really unfortunate because I want to move up to eight rounds next time, so it was good to get the six in.





“I thought it was a nice and clean performance, I didn’t really take any shots… it was probably more like my style of fighting, on the back foot and slick boxing. I’m happy enough and looking forward to the next one.

“Sometimes I think I’m a better southpaw than orthodox! But I showed that I can switch it up and I can confuse opponents, so I think I did that tonight.

“I felt comfortable,” continued the Falls Road fighter. “I just needed to make sure I was getting ahead and I didn’t take any punishment or any shots that I shouldn’t be taking.

“It’s all a learning process at the end of the day and I need to keep learning to progress as a professional fighter. That’s six rounds in the bank now and we can move up to eight next and look forward to a big night on St Patrick’s night next year.”





The Irishman – a two-time Olympian – revealed after the bout that his left hand was sore following his victory, but insisted that it would not impact on his training plans.

“It was just a bit of bruising around the knuckles,” said Conlan. “It’s no problem. The guy had a tough head! I hurt him a few times, but he survived and fair play to him,” continued the Belfast native, who will return to Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s weekend in 2018.

“I’ll have three weeks off [over Christmas] maybe because I’ve been in camp all year and it’s been a fast, hard year,” said Conlan. “Five wins, four KOs – I’d have liked if it was five KOs, but unfortunately not! I’m happy anyway and looking forward to a big 2018.”