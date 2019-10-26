RESULTS: Dereck Chisora Halts David Price In Wild Slugfest!

The chief support bout at the O2 in London came close, for a while, to reaching levels of genuine incredulity. Veterans Dereck Chisora and David Price let the bombs fly, Chisora mostly, and the war was on. Until the disappointing but perhaps inevitable ending.





The result: Chisora TKO4 Price.

Chisora is now 32-9(22). Price, the older man by a year at age 36, is now 25-7(20).

Now for the wild way the fight reached its end. Chisora, who weighed more than ever but looked solid, came out slinging punches in a ‘I won’t be denied’ manner. Price, so much the taller and longer man, was looking to hold but also fire back with some shots of his own.





By round two it was shaping up as something special. The third was the round of the fight – maybe the night. Chisora had Price gulping on air due to his relentless pace and pressure and “War” went for the finish. Cracking a fatigued Price with shots to the head as the former Olympic medal winner was on the ropes, it looked as though Chisora would get what he wanted. But then, in blind instinct, Price shot havoc with a big right uppercut that slammed into Chisora’s chin, sending him reeling. The bell rang and the two stared into the face of one another; Chisora roaring, Price gasping. Incredible stuff.

Then in the fourth, Chisora put everything into getting his early night, pummeling Price with a stream of shots on the inside. Overwhelmed and blowing hard, Price caved and hit the mat. Bravely beating the count but wearing the look of distress we have seen so many times before, Price was rescued by his corner via the white flag of surrender.





Some may have felt the towel was premature but Price was gone and he might have taken a few unnecessary shots had the fight gone on.

Price must surely have reached the end now. Chisora wants a big fight with Oleksandr Usyk. The 35 year old who seems to have been around for ever has once again earned himself another fight on the big stage.