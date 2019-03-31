RESULTS: Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta Stops Ganigan Lopez; Garcia scores dominant stoppage victory against Lopez

Angel Acosta (20-1, 19 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico successfully defended his WBO Light Flyweight World Title against Ganigan Lopez (35-9-1, 19 KOs) of Carolina, Puerto Rico via knockout in the eighth round of a fight originally scheduled for twelve rounds. The fight was stopped at 1:55 of the aforementioned round.





“We did all the work that we did in the gym,” said Angel Acosta. “Ganigan came here very intelligently. He knew how to move and how to avoid punches, especially after the first round when I hurt him. I want to unify but I also want to get the big purses. I’ve shown that I can knock people out just like the people in the bigger divisions. I’ve had 21 fights and 20 of them have ended by knockout, so I want the big money.”

Rising lightweight star Ryan Garcia (18-0, 14 KOs) of Victorville, Calif. viciously stopped Jose Lopez (20-4-1, 14 KOs) of Carolina, Puerto Rico at the end of two rounds of a scheduled 10-round battle that headlined a stacked night of Golden Boy action. The event took place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the sold-out Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and was streamed live on DAZN .

“I’m training with Eddy Reynoso, one of the best trainers in the world right now,” said Ryan Garcia. “My improvements are even going to get better and better. My fights are going to get better and better, and the competition is going to get better. And I’m going to be ready for it. I’m showing everybody that I need to put up the competition because the more I get better, the opposition has to get better. And do I think I’m ready for a world title this year? Hell yes. Defense is the one thing with Eddy that we’re working on every day, and I’ve seen Canelo do it. You’ve seen how much he’s improved over the years, and I’m just learning from the best. So, the more and more I train with my brother [Canelo] right here, the more we’re going to get better”





“I just caught him with that right hand over the top,” Garcia continued. “He kept ducking his head, and I just smacked him wherever he went. Boom. It’s like the cobra bag, everywhere he went, I went for it. The first round, I started letting my hands go, because I was going to try to work on some punches, but then I’m like man, I’m going to start hitting him. And that’s when I knew I could get him. Hopefully I fight on the undercard of my guy right here, May 4th, Canelo vs. Jacobs. But wherever my destiny takes me, that’s where I’m going to fight. I’m going to spend time with my new baby, Riley. I did this one for you baby. And all the other fights are for you, baby.”

“He’s learning a lot and I’m very impressed because he’s the kind of fighter who, he does what he does in the gym, in the ring, and he did that tonight,” said Canelo Alvarez. “I think he’s the best prospect today.”

“He’s on his way,” said Oscar De La Hoya. “Look, he proved it again tonight. There’s a lot of fans that want to see him win that world title. And believe me, it’s going to happen sooner than later.”

Rocky Hernandez (28-0-3, 24 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico stopped Ibrahim Class (22-6, 10 KOs) of Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania via knockout at 1:58 of the second round of a super featherweight originally slated for ten rounds.

“I showed my ability in there,” said Rocky Hernandez. “This year I plan to show everyone the Mexican style we all love. I also want the world to know who Rocky Hernandez is. Hopefully I can get a world title shot by the end of the year.”

Aaron McKenna (7-0, 4 KOs) of Monaghan, Ireland defeated Loretto Olivas, (3-1, 1 KO) Santa Fe, New Mexico via six-round unanimous decision in a welterweight fight. McKenna won with three scores 60-53.

“It was fantastic to fight on DAZN,” said Aaron McKenna. “I felt great in there tonight. I felt like I dominated from the first bell. I take my hat off to my opponent. I hit him with some great shots, and I hurt him. But he stuck in there until the end. I’m happy with my performance, and I’m looking forward to fighting on DAZN again soon.”

Danielito Zorrilla (11-0, 8 KOs) of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico stopped Gamaliel Diaz (40-20-3, 19 KOs) of Michoacan, Mexico via knockout in the second round of a welterweight battle originally slated for eight rounds.

“I feel good,” said Danielito Zorrilla. “This was the kind of fight we were looking. We wanted experienced fighters. I knew what I had to do in there, and thank God for the victory.”

Joet Gonzalez (22-0, 12 KOs) of Glendora, Calif. scored a fifth-round knockout victory against Rodrigo Guerrero (26-8-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in a scheduled ten-round featherweight fight. Gonzalez stopped Guerrero at 2:27 of the aforementioned round.

“It feels great, said Joet Gonzalez. “He’s [Guerrero] never been knocked out, never been stopped, and I was the first to do it. I came in with a game plan, with my mind set that I was going to be the first one, and I did that.”

Antonio Orozco (28-1, 17 KOs) of San Diego, California defeated Jose Rodriguez (25-13-1, 16 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico via unanimous decision in a ten-round welterweight bout. Orozco won with scores of 99-91, 97-93 and 97-93.

“This was my first camp with Freddie Roach, and it was a lot to absorb,” said Antonio Orozco. “Overall, we got the win, and that’s what is important. We are back in business and debuted on DAZN.”

Jeremy Ramos (11-6, 4 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico defeated Neeco Macias (17-2, 10 KOs) of Palm Desert, Calif via split decision in an eight-round super welterweight war. Ramos won with scores of 77-75 and 78-74, while one judge had it 77-75 for Macias.

Herbert Acevedo Jr. (15-2, 6 KOs) of Garden City, Kansas and Alfonso Olvera (11-5-1, 4 KO) of Tucson, Arizona fought to a split draw in an eight-round super lightweight fight. One judge had 77-75 for Acevedo and another judge had it the same for Olvera; a third judge had it a 76-76 draw.

Garcia vs. Lopez was a 10-round lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy and Miguel Cotto Promotions. The event took place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and was streamed live exclusively on DAZN.