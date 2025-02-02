Rematch on the Table for Benavidez, Morrell

David Benavidez’s promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, says he’s up for a rematch against David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) if “the people wants to see it” after their exciting 12-round brawl last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Benavidez’s Condition

After the fight, Benavidez’s badly swollen face looked like that of the loser fighter, while Morrell looked fresh and unmarked. Benavidez looked like he’d been on a battlefield and taken a lot of heavy hits from fragmentation.

One could tell that the 27-year-old Cuban southpaw Morrell’s punches were thrown with a lot more zip on them than the slapping rapid-fire shots that Benavidez threw to impress the three judges. Based on Morrell’s more powerful punches, the fight should have been scored a draw. If you’re scoring it as a professional contest and not by amateur rules, Morrell should have been the winner.

Judges’ Scores & Controversy

Benavidez defeated Morrell by a 12-round unanimous decision with the scores of 115-111, 115-111, and 118-108. However, the fight was a lot more competitive than the judges’ scores would indicate. Benavidez was hurt on several occasions by the big punches from Morrell and dropped in the 11th round.

Many questioned the referee’s decision to penalize Morrell for hitting after the bell, given that Benavidez had hit him after the round had ended. Morrell retaliated.

Lewkowicz says he’ll wait to see if the WBC mandates that the winner of the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 fight this month defend against mandatory Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) next.

If Bivol wins the rematch, a trilogy fight could happen next. That would leave Benavidez needing to wait on the sidelines.

Rematch Potential

A rematch with Morrell would make sense for Benavidez rather than him fighting one of the obscure light heavyweight contenders that the U.S. boxing public isn’t familiar with.