Rematch Confirmed: Haney vs Garcia 2

Cynthia Conte is reporting that Devin Haney has agreed to his part for the conditions for a rematch with Ryan Garcia, dropping his lawsuit. For his part, Ryan has agreed to VADA testing for their rematch. The rematch is now on.

This is great for fans, especially for Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) because he’s been stewing on his humiliating loss to Garcia last year when a 12-round majority decision beat him on April 20th. Garcia later tested positive for Ostarine, and the fight results were overturned, ruled a no contest by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Haney must change much in his game to keep from getting beaten again. He’s been working on blocking Garcia’s left hook, but that won’t be easy. Even if Devin has his right hand up, Ryan’s left hook is so powerful that the impact will still do damage.

The former two-division world champion Haney clinches a lot in his fights. That’s been something he’s done since he turned pro, but it’s gotten more excessive. Against Ryan, Haney was caught coming forward to hold and pulling back after. He was Ryan’s power alley for his left hook, and that’s how he hit him so often with that punch.

What still needs to be determined:

– Date

– Location

– Weight

If the fight is scheduled for May, Garcia & Haney will be coming off one-year layoffs, and there’s no telling how that will impact each. Ryan was suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission for his positive test for the banned PED Ostarine. His suspension end on April 20th.

Fight Is On!

A very reliable source told me that Devin Haney has officially dropped his lawsuit against Ryan Garcia IF he agrees to do VADA. Garcia has agreed to do VADA and the rematch is on! #boxing — Cynthia Conte (@cynthia_conte) January 13, 2025