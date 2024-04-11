Regis Prograis: “Pitbull” Cruz is Out of His League Against Matias

Former WBA/WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis believes Subriel Matias is too big for Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz.

Prograis favors IBF light welterweight champion Matias (20-1-1, 20 KOs) to defeat Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs), who is coming off an eighth-round knockout win over WBA 140-lb champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero last month.

There’s been talk about the 5’4″ Cruz potentially taking on Matias in a unification fight, but it might not end well for him. Prograis sees Cruz as lacking enough size and being the weakest champion in the division.

If Pitbull Cruz vacates, he would be returning to the lightweight division as a potential challenger for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis or one of the other champions.

Ideally, Tank would move up to 140 to challenge Cruz for his WBA belt, but if he did, there would be pressure to face WBC champ Devin Haney if he were victorious. Tank doesn’t seem eager to do that.

Size Matters: Matias Has the Clear Advantage

“I think he’s the least of all those guys,” said Regis Prograis to Millcity Boxing about his view that Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz is the weakest of the champions at 140. “The only style I could see him going at it with is [IBF light welterweight champion Subriel] Matias, but I feel Matias is too big for him.

“I don’t know how that would workout in his favor, but I definitely think Matias is too big for him. Pitbull kind of fights like Matias. He has that come forward style, but he’s really small. I stood next to him in Vegas, and he’s small, especially for 140.”

Tank Davis: The Real Fight Everyone Wants

If Pitbull Cruz were wiped out by Matias, he would be in bad shape returning to the lightweight division a blown out ex-champion, and he wouldn’t be in position to get the giant payday that he’s been after in a rematch with Tank Davis.

“He’s short and stocky, but Matias, he’s bigger. I would give the edge to Matias. It would be a war for both of them, but I would still lean more towards Matias.

“I think he’s a better fighter and has a bigger fan base,” said Prograis on what Pitbull Cruz brings to the light welterweight division that Rolly Romero doesn’t. “Rolly got popular from getting knocked out by Tank. Pitbull got famous for giving Tank hell. So, both guys got famous off of Tank’s name, but Isaac Cruz is a better fighter,’ said Regis.