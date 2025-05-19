Record-Breaking 1984 Olympic Boxing Squad To Be Celebrated In Forthcoming Netflix Biopic; Jamie Foxx Will Star

US boxing fans of a certain age will remember with immense pride the 1984 Olympic games that were held in Los Angeles. That Olympiad, no less than nine American boxers took home a gold medal, this the record for the most ever won in Olympic history. It was a sensational time, watching future greats of the sport such as Meldrick Taylor, Pernell Whitaker, Mark Breland, and others win gold. In total, 11 American boxers won an Olympic medal in 1984.

Now, as per a report from The Ring, a new Netflix biopic that will celebrate the unequalled Olympic success US boxing achieved is forthcoming. Jamie Foxx will star as a coach who was hired to rebuild the United States Olympic boxing program after the original team was tragically – and famously – killed in a plane crash in 1980. 14 amateur boxers sadly perished in the crash, along with eight staff members, this on the flight that was headed from New York to Poland.

Jamie Foxx to portray key figure in the rebuild of Olympic gold

Now, Foxx will portray a key member of the rebuild team. Entitled ‘Fight for ’84,’ the new biopic really does look like being one to watch. Foxx, a great actor who is also set to appear as legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson in a new biography to be released by Netflix next year, has of course turned his hand to other projects focusing on boxing, such as the film ‘Ali’ from 2001.

No official release date has yet been announced for ‘Fight for ’84,’ but boxing fans everywhere will be looking out for this feature.

“What excites me about ‘Fight for ’84’ is how deeply human it is,” Columbian film-maker Andres Baiz, who will direct the film, told Netflix. “It’s a story about second chances, rebuilding after loss and finding strength through connection. This isn’t about fame or glory – it’s about heart, discipline, and purpose. In a time when so many of us are trying to find meaning again, this story feels more relevant than ever.”

Full list of medalists from the unforgettable 1984 Olympic team

Indeed. And it’s clear this is a project that has come about due to genuine, heartfelt passion from all concerned.

Those 11 US boxers listed in full: