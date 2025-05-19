Harlem Eubank Says He’ll Enjoy His Coming Out Party With Stoppage Win Over Jack Catterall

The fight is now official: Jack Catterall will face Harlem Eubank in a welterweight fight on July 5, the fight to take place at The AO Arena in Manchester. And Eubank, the lesser known cousin of Chris Eubank Junior, says he will make the move into world level by scoring a stoppage win over former unified super-lightweight world title challenger Catterall.

Eubank, 21-0(9), has built up a following by fighting on terrestrial TV in the UK, and now he says he is ready for his breakthrough fight and victory, and for stardom.

Eubank vows to stop “the best guy in the UK”

“This is the type of fight we wanted, a world-class operator, this is a guy that was considered undisputed by most of the boxing public,” Eubank said to The Ring, referring to the hugely controversial decision loss Catterall suffered when he fought unified 140 pound champ Josh Taylor a few years back. “They believe that he won that fight and should have been undisputed at that point in time not too long ago. So he’s still right up there. We believe he’s the best guy in the UK, that’s the scalp I want. I believe I’m about to make a big impact. I’m coming in here to prove I’m a world class fighter. I think I’ll stop him.”

Catterall returns home—but will Eubank ruin the night?

It would be quite a statement from 31 year old Eubank if he did become the first man to stop Catterall, 30-2(13). Beaten only by Taylor, against whom he got his revenge, and by Arnold Barboza Jr, this last time out, Catterall is a proven talent at the highest level. Eubank has shown real ability, but thus far at a lower level. The July 5 fight is the acid test for him.

Fans are expecting a good fight here, as is promoter Eddie Hearn, who is hoping his fighter will win, in so doing getting one over on the Eubanks. Eubank Jr of course just defeated Conor Benn in a huge grudge-match.

But will it be another big win that goes to the Eubank family in July?