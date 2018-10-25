Hughie – Pulev first, then it’ll be time to talk Joshua business

Hughie Fury looks forward to seizing the opportunity to challenge Anthony Joshua world titles but isn’t for a second underestimating his rival for the IBF mandatory position; Kubrat Pulev.





Fury (21-1-KO11) is in Bulgaria to clash with Pulev (25-1-KO13) on Saturday night – live on Channel 5 – with the winner earning the right to take on WBA Super, IBF and WBO world champion Joshua.

When asked about the possibility of a lucrative fight against his compatriot, Fury said: “Those are the kind of fights I want and that fight in particular.

“I’m not looking past Pulev but whenever that Joshua fight is available, I’d take it with both hands. It’s a case of beating Pulev, getting that out the way and then we’ll talk business after that.

“Titles mean a lot more to me than money. I’ve never really been interested in money. I’m focused on one thing and that’s becoming a world champion.





“I feel stronger in myself and I’ve got more hunger, drive and motivation to get the job done. I’ve had disappointments in the past but they helped make me the person I am today.

“I’m looking forward to these fights, taking things one step at a time and following my dreams.”

Pulev vs. Fury & Alvarado vs. Petalcorin on ESPN+

From heavyweight to junior flyweight, a pair of world-class bouts with significant implications will be showcased in the coming days on ESPN+ — the new multi-sport, direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment in conjunction with ESPN.

In a 12-round heavyweight title elimination bout this Saturday, Oct. 27 from the Arena Armeec in Sofia, Bulgaria, hometown favorite Kubrat Pulev (25-1, 13 KOs) will take on Hughie Fury (21-1, 11 KOs). The Pulev-Fury stream will begin at 4 p.m. ET.





The action continues from the Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City, Philippines, on Monday, Oct. 29 at 7 a.m. ET when Felix Alvarado (33-2, 29 KOs) battles Randy Petalcorin (29-2-1, 22 KOs) for the vacant IBF junior flyweight world title. In the co-feature, Giemel Magramo (21-1, 17 KOs) will defend the WBO Oriental flyweight belt in a 12-rounder against Sebastian Sanchez (11-5, 8 KOs).

Pulev and Fury are both former world title challengers seeking a second shot at the brass ring. Fury lost a narrow majority decision to Joseph Parker for the WBO title in September of last year. He rebounded with a fifth-round TKO against countryman Sam Sexton for the British title. Pulev put forth a courageous effort versus Wladimir Klitschko in a 2014 bid for the unified title, falling short via fifth-round knockout. He has won five in a row since the Klitschko loss, including impressive showings against Kevin Johnson, Dereck Chisora, and former world champion Samuel Peter.

Alvarado, a two-time world title challenger, is one of the fiercest punchers in the lighter weight classes. He is 15-0 with 14 knockouts since dropping a unanimous decision in a bid for Juan Carlos Reveco’s WBA flyweight title on June 6, 2014. Five months before the Reveco loss, Alvarado fell via unanimous decision to Kazuto Ioka for the WBA 108-pound title. Petalcorin, who will have the home canvas advantage, has won six straight since a controversial split decision defeat to Omari Kimweri.

To subscribe to ESPN+, visit www.plus.espn.com.