PHOTOS: Canelo vs. Rocky & Lemieux vs. Johnson Garnd Arrivals

SATURDAY DEC. 15 AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN AND STREAMED LIVE ON DAZN





WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez and WBA Super Middleweight World Champion Rocky Fielding made their grand arrivals today at the Ainsworth Chelsea in New York City ahead of their 12-round super middleweight fight. The battle will take place on Saturday, December 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will be streamed live on DAZN – which, at just $9.99 per month after a one-month free trial, means new subscribers to DAZN will enjoy the entire Canelo vs. Rocky fight night for free.

They were joined by David Lemieux (40-4, 34 KOs), who will look to make a second potential Knockout of the Year performance before 2018 ends as he takes on Tureano Johnson (20-2, 14 KOs) in the scheduled 12-round co-main event. Former WBO Junior Middleweight World Champion Sadam “World Kid” Ali (26-2, 14 KOs) of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (24-7, 7 KOs) of Riverside, Calif. also participated in the event. The two will meet in a 10-round battle.

Below is what the fighters had to say at today’s grand arrivals:

CANELO ALVAREZ, WBC, WBA, LINEAL AND RING MAGAZINE MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION:

“I’m 100 percent focused on Saturday. It will be an interesting fight. I’m entering the comfort zone of the champion. He’s used to fighting bigger people. He’s used to taking bigger punches. It’s no secret that I’m a better fighter. I also have more experience. But moving up in weight levels the playing field. It’s a risk and a challenge. I like challenges so that’s why I’m doing this. I do this to be satisfied with myself and my career. It is very important to enter into the history of Mexican boxing. It’ll be interesting to see how the fight develops. Without a doubt, I will give everything in the ring. I hope he does so too, so we can give a great fight to the fans.”

ROCKY FIELDING, WBA SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION:

“This is the sort of fight you dream of. But I’m the champion at this weight. I’m focused on defending my title. We know what Canelo brings. We know what we are up against. We’ve trained hard. I’ve covered all the bases. Jamie Moore and I have some great tactics we’ve been working on. I’m ready to get in there.”

DAVID LEMIEUX, FORMER IBF MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION:

“Tureano is in for a big surprise on Saturday. I’m not coming here to lose. I’m coming here to look spectacular. I’m here to make a big statement so I can get the fight I want. Tureano is a respectful opponent. I haven’t gotten to know him that much. But business is business. When I’m in the ring, I’m devastating. I took only one week off after my last fight. I’m in beast mode right now, and you will all see that this Saturday. The round I finish this will depend on Johnson, but the knockout will happen.”

TUREANO JOHNSON, MIDDLEWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“After being in boxing for so long, you have to grow, and you have to adapt. Indeed, David Lemieux is a ferocious puncher. He is a devastating puncher. You definitely don’t want to get hit with any of his blows. I know what it’s like to get hit by devastating punches, and I don’t want to get hit by them again. But, we have a trick for that. We have a real good trick for that. It’s a treat for the fans. Come Saturday, fans will be in for a great fight.”

SADAM ALI, FORMER WBO JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION:

“Nothing feels better than fighting in my own home town. I’m excited. I’m ready. It’s nice to be coming back down to my original weight. It’s a little hard because my last two fights were at 154, but 147 pounds is my original weight. It’s a great card. I’m ready to go out there to perform and show what I got.”

MAURICIO HERRERA, FORMER INTERIM WBA SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION

“I’m going into the fight to do my thing. If the judges want to see it, they’ll see it. I’m a fighter. I keep fighting. Whatever happens in the past is the past. Nothing can break me, and I just keep moving forward. I’m not afraid of anything. I’m not afraid to go into anyone’s back yard. I’m a fighter. That’s what I do. Hopefully, I’ll go into someone else’s back yard against Sadam Ali and pull the upset.”