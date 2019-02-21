Peter Quillin vs. Caleb Truax & Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Jack Culcay on April 13

Former world champions will go toe-to-toe as Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin faces Minnesota-native Caleb “Golden” Truax in a 12-round IBF super middleweight title eliminator that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Saturday, April 13 from The Armory in Minneapolis.





Televised coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will feature top middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko taking on Jack Culcay in a 12-round IBF title eliminator, plus unbeaten rising prospect Chris Colbert will compete in an undercard attraction.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Warriors Boxing and TGB Promotions, go on sale Saturday, February 23, and can be purchased at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

“Quillin vs. Truax is a true 50-50 matchup of former world champions looking to put themselves in position to grab another world title,” said Leon Margules, President of Warriors Boxing. “Truax will have the hometown crowd in Minnesota behind him, but Quillin has fought at the highest level against top competition for years. It has all the makings of a dramatic fight, and combined with the Derevyanchenko vs. Culcay middleweight eliminator, it’s going to make for an action packed night at the Armory and on FS1 and FOX Deportes.”





“Both of these are fantastic matchups because there are championship implications on the line,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “That adds to the motivation for each of the guys stepping into the ring. For Qullin and Truax, they both know what it means to be a world champion and this is their opportunity to return to that status. There is always a lot of energy in the Armory for these types of matches and that really carries over to the FS1 and FOX Deportes broadcast for those watching at home. It promises to be a very entertaining evening for all boxing fans.”

A former middleweight champion, Quillin (34-1-1, 23 KOs) delivered in his second bout at super middleweight, defeating J’Leon Love last August by unanimous decision. Born in Chicago and raised Michigan, Quillin has called Brooklyn, N.Y. home throughout a pro career that saw him win a world title against Hassan N’Dam in 2012 and defend it three times. His only loss came to Daniel Jacobs in 2015 after battling former champion Andy Lee to a draw earlier that year.

“I’m approaching this fight very seriously because I know Truax is a durable guy who knows how to fight,” said Quillin. “He comes from a background where people don’t give him credit for what he’s done, and those are the most dangerous guys. I’m no stranger to fighting in my opponent’s backyard. My job is to go into the ring and go home with the win. I’m looking to walk away with some of his fans on my side by winning the fight and putting on a great performance.”

Fighting out of Osseo, Minnesota, Truax (30-4-2, 19 KOs) pulled off one of 2017’s biggest upsets when he traveled to London to defeat James DeGale and become a 168-pound world champion. The 35-year-old lost a hard-fought rematch to DeGale in 2018 and most recently scored a third-round stoppage of Fabiano Soares at the Armory in August.

“Peter Quillin is someone I’ve wanted to fight since I first sparred with him in 2012,” said Truax. “I walked away from that experience confident that I could get the job done if we were ever matched together. The fact that it’s taking place at home in Minnesota is even better because my fans are going to give me a huge advantage. My goal is to get back into title contention and win my second world title.”

A 2008 Olympian for his native Ukraine, Derevyanchenko (12-1, 10 KOs) has made his home in Brooklyn, N.Y. since turning pro in July 2014. The 33-year-old was unbeaten in his first 12 fights, earning a world title fight with a final-round stoppage of Tureano Johnson in 2017. He most recently dropped a narrow split-decision to Daniel Jacobs in a middleweight title fight in October.

Culcay (25-3, 13 KOs) is originally from Ecuador, spent much of his career fighting out of Germany, and now lives in Florida. He enters this bout on a three-fight winning streak after picking up a trio of wins in 2018. He had previously held an interim 154-pound titles before losing close decisions against Demetrius Andrade and Maciej Sulecki.

Representing his hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y., Colbert (10-0, 3 KOs) has begun to make a name for himself showing off tremendous skills across his first 10 pro victories. The 22-year-old most recently dominated Josh Hernandez on FS1 in January and he will return to fight at The Armory for the second time after defeating then unbeaten Austin Dulay on FS1 last April.

Fans can live stream the fights on the FOX Sports app, available in English or Spanish through the FOX, FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku.