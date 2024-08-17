Mbilli Aims for World Title Shot with Derevyanchenko Win

Christian Mbilli hopes that a win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko tonight will be the final hurdle for him to challenge for a world title against unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

Mbilli Confident of Victory

#1 WBC MBilli (27-0, 23 KOs) and Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) meet tonight in a ten-round clash on ESPN and ESPN+ at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. The event starts at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

MBilli is confident that he’ll be victorious against Derevanchenko, and he can’t wait for the bell to ring so he can start testing the experienced fighter’s conditioning. It will be interesting to see how Mbilli does because his opposition has been lackluster.

He’s been matched similarly to Edgar Berlanga to make him look like gold, and with those types, you don’t know how they will do once they’re thrown in with someone good.

Mbilli’s recent opposition:

– Mark Heffron

– Carlos Gongora

– Rohan Murdock

– Demond Nicholson

– Vaughn Alexander

– Nadjib Mohammedi

– Ronald Ellis

A Shot at Canelo?

“I hope is the last step before the world title,” said Christian Mbilli on his hoping a win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko will lead to a world title shot next.

If Mbilli wins, he’s not likely to get a title shot against Canelo. His best bet would be to go after one of the interim jobs or target the IBF Belt recently stripped from Canelo.

Derevyanchenko will have something to say about Mbilli getting a title shot because he will be a real problem for him, especially with his wide-open, aggressive fighting style. If Mbilli hasn’t changed his style of fighting, he could get clipped by Derevyanchenko.

“I like to show that I’m the real monster. We’re going to see who has the best conditioning, and for me, no surprise, I’m the best. If he gives me an opportunity to knock him out, I’m going to knock him out,” said Mbilli.

He’s still fighting like he did in the amateurs, and it didn’t work for him there. MBilli has gotten away with fighting aggressively with his reckless style because his opposition has been too poor to take advantage of it.

“Yeah, I’m ready. I’m ready for aggressive [fighting style], and I saw him fight; he strong, he aggressive, but I’m ready,” said Sergiy Derevyanchenko about Mbilli.

Derevyanchenko has been around for a long time, and we’ll see tonight if he still has enough left in the tank to defeat Mbilli. The version of Derevyanchenko that fought Gennadiy Golovkin in 2019 would slice through Mbilli without any problems, but that guy probably doesn’t exist anymore. What’s left is a still highly technical fighter with a high ring IQ.