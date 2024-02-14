PBC Money Crunch: Is Terence Crawford the New Priority for Canelo?

There are rumors that PBC is facing financial limitations that could affect superstar Canelo Alvarez’s next fight on May 4th. PBC may be going in a different direction for Canelo’s fight on that date, targeting Terence Crawford as his opponent, given that’s a match-up that the fans want to see in large numbers.

According to reports, Canelo is expected to receive a $35 million guarantee for his second fight in a three-fight deal with PBC as the undisputed super middleweight champion for his May 4th date, making necessary for him an opponent that will bring in the PPV buys.

Charlo vs. Canelo – Talks On Ice?

Jermall revealed earlier today on Instagram Live that he’s had no contact from his manager, Al Haymon, for a fight against Canelo on May 4th.

“I haven’t even talked to Al Haymon since I last fought. So everybody that keeps talking about, ‘You’re about to fight Canelo,’ – ain’t no confirmation,” said Jermall.

If Jermall is serious about being contacted about the fight with Canelo on May 4th, that indicates that PBC is going in a different direction for that fight, towards someone that will sell.

Canelo said yesterday that he’d be fighting an American next, and that means he needs a popular fighter to justify the massive purse he’s receiving; if you take Jermall out of this equation, it narrows things down to two fighters: Crawford and David Benavidez.

It would be risky beyond belief for PBC to pay Canelo $35M for a fight against Jermall Charlo on May 4th, as there’s very little interest from the boxing public in paying to see that match-up on Amazon Prime PPV. If PBC were to pay Canelo a gigantic purse for a fight against Jermall, there’s a good chance they would hemorrhage money.

Crawford: The New Wild Card

The highly rated pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford has become popular suddenly since beating Errol Spence Jr. last July, and he currently doesn’t have an opponent after that rematch fell apart.