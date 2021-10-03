Paulie Malignaggi Punishes Corey B Over Three

In a “fight” that never should have happened in the first place, former two-weight world champ Paulie Malignaggi had way too much class and experience for TikToker Corey B last night in Miami, Florida. Fans may know about the beef these two have had, with B insulting a world class fighter he should have way, way more respect for. Maybe now, in light of the embarrassing boxing lesson Malignaggi handed out to him, B will indeed have more respect for the man who has been in there with the likes of Miguel Cotto, Ricky Hatton, Amir Khan, Adrien Broner, Shawn Porter, Zab Judah, Danny Garcia, Juan Diaz, and so many other big names and fellow world champions of the sport.

Malignaggi, boxing at a weight considerably higher than his peak career fighting weight, constantly beat B to the punch and landed at will throughout the three-rounder, never taking a thing in return. Malignaggi, never a power-puncher, had his disrespectful rival falling around the ring at times yet the stoppage never came – for that, B should, I suppose, get some credit. Malignaggi, now 40 years of age, is still fast of hand and he can go three rounds in his sleep.

Last night’s “fight” was yet another in the long line of celebrity match-ups the sport has been inundated with these last few months. Who knows when the trend will come to an end? But “Magic Man” Malignaggi – who had said before last night’s “fight” that he could beat B with “one hand tied behind my back” (and maybe he could have done so!) – picked up a bundle of satisfaction by way of handing B a boxing lesson.

In real terms, Malignaggi, 36-8(7) is retired, but last night’s event saw him have some fun in returning to the ring for a brief spell. Maybe next time, a YouTuber will think twice before pulling a silly stunt on a former pro boxer who also happens to be a two-time world champion who has more than paid his dues? Well, we can hope so, at least.