Paulie Malignaggi: “I heard from good sources that Devin Haney signed with Top Rank”

Speaking to Sporting Post, Paulie Malignaggi said:

“I heard from good sources that Haney signed with Top Rank the week of the Lomachenko fight. I know they tried to make it like they didn’t, so the decision looked less suspicious, but if Devin Haney fights any ESPN opponent next, you have your answer regarding whether he’s already signed with Top Rank. Teofimo is an ESPN opponent and there’s already slow grumblings of that fight, so I think it will be kind of obvious that I’m right about Haney signing with Top Rank.”

Canelo is ducking Benavidez if he fights Charlo

Paulie Malignaggi: “Canelo has the advantage over Charlo because he’s two weight classes bigger. But I find it very, very interesting if Canelo goes with the PBC but does not fight David Benavidez who everybody has been clamouring for. If that’s not an outright duck, I don’t know what it is.

Canelo is ducking Benavidez if he fights Charlo next. There’s no getting around that question. You are working with PBC already if it’s Charlo, so if it’s not Benavidez, that’s a duck. What else can you call it?”

Charlo is an excellent junior middleweight, but that’s two full weight classes below Canelo but skill wise Charlo is a tremendous fighter. You have the undisputed champion at junior middleweight versus the undisputed champion at super middleweight. I’m not sure a fight with those sorts of accolades has happened before. So there are selling points. Athleticism wise Charlo is a terrific fighter. Canelo is also terrific. But can a guy coming up two weight classes have a real chance of beating him, I’m not sure. That’s a lot to handle for Charlo.

Anthony Joshua has softened up – he’ll wait for Saudi cash instead of fighting Whyte

Paulie Malignaggi: ” I don’t believe AJ will fight Dillian Whyte in the summer, I think he will wait for the Saudi money against Wilder in December. The way AJ has been fighting, his mentality is not the same any more. He was a run through you type of guy, a good boxer too, but a guy who mentally wanted to break you in half. He had that cold mean streak in him. I’m not going to say he’s had it beat out of me, but maybe he’s just softened up. He’s a bit older, he’s made a ton of money, and the way he was looking in the Franklin fight, it looked like he was old manning him, getting by on your skills but not taking chances because you might get hit with something you don’t want to get hit with at this stage in your career.

You’d rather make it as easy as possible and breeze through it. That way you maintain your reputation and move into a bigger fight. I don’t think Dillian is the same fighter either. He’s always been a handful and they have a built in rivalry, and I’m not really sure if AJ wants to fight Dillian with that Saudi money on the horizon. “