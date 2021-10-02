Beterbiev physically gives Canelo problems says Abel Sanchez

Trainer Abel Sanchez reacted with surprise at hearing that Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso says he wants him to move up to 175 to take on champion Artur Beterbiev should he successfully defeat Caleb Plant on November 6th.

Sanchez says the unbeaten IBF/WBC light heavyweight champion Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) is a “beast” and would be a tough fight for Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) physically, but he’s not ruling out a victory for the Mexican star.

Abel points out that Beterbiev has had inactivity problems lately, and he’s older, bigger, and slower than Canelo. If Canelo moved up from 168 to 175 to take on Beterbiev, he would be enjoying the hand speed advantage, and, of course, he would have been the much more active fighter.

Since 2019, Canelo has fought four times, beating Billy Joe Saunders, Avni Yildirim, Callum Smith, and Sergey Kovalev.

In contrast, Beterbiev has fought just once in the last two years since 2019, and that was his less than impressive performance against Adam Deines last March.

Beterbiev is a beast

“Well, he’s already fought at 175, but that is kind of crazy talk because that guy [Beterbiev] is a beast,” said GGG’s ex-coach Abel Sanchez to Fighthub in reacting to Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso saying he wants him to move up to 175 to take on IBF/WBC champion Artur Beterbiev after he faces Caleb Plant.

“Canelo is a guy moving up. When you have guys moving up from 154 and 160, he’s got faster hand speed; he’s got better head movement and all that. He’s not going to sit there for Beterbiev to hit him,” Sanchez said about Canelo.

“Beterbiev is going to be a little bit slower. Yes, he can punch, yes, he’s strong, but if he’s a tic behind Canelo, then he’s going to be getting hit. But it is a difficult fight [for Canelo].

“I think that’s the most difficult fight physically, and the most difficult fight technically would be [Dmitry] Bivol at that weight,” said Sanchez.

If Canelo moves up to 175 to take on the 36-year-old Beterbiev after the Plant fight, that would be impressive. Many boxing fans believe Canelo will choose to wait for a couple of years to age Beterbiev before fighting him.

If Canelo waits until 2023 or 2224 before fighting Beterbiev, he’ll be 38 or 39 by then, which would increase the Mexican star’s chances of winning.

It’ll be a hard fight for Canelo if he fights Beterbiev right now because he can punch with a lot of power, and he has an inside game.

Canelo has had an advantage over his opponents recently in having the better inside ability. Beterbiev would be dangerous for Canelo on the inside because he can punch with significant power in close.

If Canelo chooses to move up to175 to take on Beterbiev after his fight with Plant, it would mean that he is swerving David Benavidez. That’s a fighter that many boxing fans want to see Canelo fight after the Plant fight.