Paul vs. Tyson: Andre Ward Gives His Expert Boxing Analysis and Prediction

Jake Paul and heavyweight great Mike Tyson are ready to mix it up on Friday night in their eight-round fight. Former world champion Andre Ward gave his thoughts on this eight-round fight between Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) and Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ward feels that Tyson, 58, has a good chance of winning if he can get to the YouTuber Paul in the early rounds tomorrow night. He thinks that if Tyson can’t get to the 27-year-old Jake early on, his advanced age and diminishing reflexes will hinder him.

Tyson Must Get To Jake Early

It’s not just age that will give Tyson problems. He’s been smoking marijuana and not living the kind of spartan clean life since retiring in 2005. Tyson was completely shot by 2003, losing three out of his last four fights to Kevin McBride, Danny Williams, and Lennox Lewis.

If Tyson had been washed up 21 years ago, he wouldn’t be better off now at 58, taking on Jake, who might have been on the level of McBride back then.

“I’m going with Mike Tyson because it’s Iron Mike Tyson. Early on, Mike’s going to have the edge, and Jake will have to be careful because Mike does have that punch and will be fresh,” said Andre Ward to All The Smoke, picking Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul on Friday.

Jake = A Wealthy Opportunist

Tyson has the power, explosiveness, boxing ability, and genetics to make easy work of Jake Paul if he can get to him quickly on Friday night. Jake isn’t designed for this. He isn’t a great talent inside the boxing ring, but he’s far from it.

He’s a rich guy who likes boxing, has the money, and has followers/subscribers on Instagram and YouTube to set up fights against against older fighters. Jake has shown no interest in fighting young, active, talented boxers. Paul wouldn’t stand a chance against a top cruiserweight like Jai Opetaia, and he’s not crazy enough to want to try fighting someone relevant in the boxing world.

If Paul had any ability, he wouldn’t have stooped to the level of fighting older fighters like Mike Tyson, Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, and Tyrone Woodley. Those are all older fighters who are relics and have no business being inside a boxing ring.