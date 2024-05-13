Papa John Fury Goes Primal, Headbutts The Smallest Usyk Team Member

Tyson Fury’s dad, John Fury, went primal today, head-butting one of IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk’s team members during a back-and-forth meeting ahead of Saturday’s Fury-Usyk undisputed clash at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk’s Guy Just Standing There, Minding His Own Business

John Fury, 59, walked up to one of Usyk’s smaller and youngest members of his team and head-butted the guy seemingly for no reason. It was completely unexpected, as the Team Usyk guy was just standing there. It looked entirely unprovoked.

John got the worst of it, with his forehead bleeding, and dashed away as fast as his feet could carry him.

Papa Fury Claims “Disrespect”

Papa Fury claimed that the guy he head-butted was “disrespectful.” However, he appeared to be saying nothing and just standing there when John charged him like a bull moose and head-butted.

Maybe John saw the guy’s silence as a sign of disrespect. What I want to know is why papa Fury picked one of the smaller members of Team Usyk to head-butt. There were some bigger ones that were giving him some lip. Why didn’t John head-butt one of them?

Afterward, John apologized for the incident in a roundabout way. Here’s the apology John gave to Secondsout:

“Sincere apologies to everybody involved. It’s just the way we are. Emotions and tensions are running high. He was a very disrespectful fella. If you come close in a fighting man’s space, you’re gonna cop for something “What matters to me is respect for my son and he wasn’t showing any of it. He mentioned my son and that was it, so he had to have it. It doesn’t bother me [bleeding], it’s what we live for, we’re fighting people. That’s a regular occurrence to me.”

Ban John Fury from Future Events?

Obviously if John can’t control himself this week for the Fury vs. Usyk press conference and weigh-in, he should be banned from being allowed entrance to these events. The last thing we need is for a riot to take place, initiated by John.