Pacquiao will knockout Spence in first six rounds says Nonito Donaire Sr

Nonito Donaire Sr is predicting an early knockout win for Manny Pacquiao over Errol Spence Jr in their fight next month on August 21st at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Donaire Sr, the father of WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire, feels that the speed that Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) has going for him will enable him to land his shots on the bigger, slower IBF/WBC welterweight champion Spence.

Errol (27-0, 21 KOs) couldn’t hurt the 5’6″ Mikey Garcia in their fight in 2019, and he’s roughly the same height as the 5’5 1/2″ Pacquiao. Donaire Sr thinks that if Spence couldn’t hurt Mikey, he won’t be able to give Pacquiao any trouble.

Spence, 5’9 1/2″, looked painfully slow and flat-footed in his last fight in December against Danny Garcia. The slow hand and foot speed for Errol made it easy for Danny to land shots on him.

However, Spence’s strong chin allowed him to take the punches and fire back with his big shots of his own to get the better of Garcia to win a 12 round decision.

“We’re here for Manny Pacquiao and Spence,” said Nonito Donaire Sr. to Fighthype. “He [Pacquiao] has that ever since he was born, the speed and the power already.

“I think before Spence can react, Manny can hit him right away because of the speed. Spence doesn’t have the speed that Manny has,” said Donaire Sr.

Pacquiao will need to find a way to get past Spence’s long reach and powerful jab because he will be trying to keep him on the outside.

As we saw in Spence’s fight with Mikey, it’s not easy to get in punching range against him. When Spence is using his jab, he keeps his shorter opponents bottled up on the outside.

Shawn Porter could get in close to Spence, but he looked he intentionally let him because he wanted to fight his fight. It’s a different story when Spence wants to box.

“It’s very dangerous for him [Errol] because for me when he fought Mikey Garcia, Mikey was way too small for him. He didn’t hurt Garcia,” said Donaire Sr.

“When he fights a guy with speed and power, we’ll see. I think Manny will knock him out in the early rounds. Maybe in the first six rounds, that’s the most,” said Donaire Sr.

It looked like Spence wasn’t trying to hurt Mikey in that fight, and that may be the reason that it went the full 12 rounds.

When Spence turned it up a notch in the ninth round, Mikey looked like he was falling apart.

That was the only time Spence appeared to be going all out in the fight, and he only did that for a portion of the round. The question is, did Spence allow Mikey to go the full 12 rounds on purpose?

“It’s doing good. Before we leave here, we’ll be sparring,” said trainer Buboy Fernandez to Fighthype about Pacquiao’s training camp. “So we use two guys for sparring.

“Manny is more hungry because we leave for almost two years,” said Buboy about why he believes Pacquiao can win.

“Yeah, in this fight, it’s going to be a different Manny Pacquiao. We’re going to show him. Errol Spence is not an easy fighter. He’s a good fighter, he’s a world champion. We train hard,” said Buboy.

If Spence is hungry too, it could be a test of wills to see which of the two want it more.

If Spence fights in the same slow manner that he did against Danny Garcia, Pacquiao is going to be all over him, landing shots

It wouldn’t be advisable for Spence to fight flat-footed and slow against Manny because he’ll get picked apart.