Pacquiao Picks Prime Mosley Over Shakur Stevenson

Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, offered a different view when asked about a fantasy matchup.

“Shakur Stevenson vs Shane Mosley in his prime? I’m going Mosley. Mosley has speed and combinations in his prime. If you watch Mosley in his prime, he’s very good. Hard to hit and can move around,” said Pacquiao to Inside The Ring.

Mosley built his reputation across three weight classes, with notable wins over Oscar De La Hoya and stoppages against Antonio Margarito. He later faced Pacquiao in 2011, losing a wide decision in a one-sided title fight.

The matchup remains theoretical, but Stevenson has made his own stance clear on past greats. He has said he would have beaten Pacquiao if they had fought in the same era, a view that would likely extend to Mosley as well.

Pacquiao’s pick reflects a preference for Mosley’s offensive output and athletic peak over Stevenson’s control-heavy style, leaving the debate open between eras.

This is one of those “what if” fights that actually makes sense when you look at the styles. The version of Shane Mosley at lightweight wasn’t just good. He was a problem that most fighters couldn’t solve.

Fans tend to remember Mosley for the wars with Oscar De La Hoya at welterweight, but the 135-pound run was where everything clicked. That was his peak as an athlete.

Between 1997 and 1999, Mosley didn’t leave much for the judges. He overwhelmed opponents with pace and didn’t give them space to settle into a fight. That matters against someone like Shakur Stevenson, who relies on controlling distance and tempo.

The output is the first issue. Mosley threw in bursts and came right back with more.

Then there’s the physical side. Mosley was a big lightweight. He carried strength that showed up every time he got inside. Stevenson has handled bigger fighters before, but not many with that kind of hand speed attached to it.

The record tells part of it. Mosley started 32-0 with 30 knockouts before moving up. More important is how those wins looked. He didn’t give opponents time to think, and that’s usually where Shakur does his best work.

That’s why Manny Pacquiao siding with Mosley isn’t as wild as it sounds. It comes down to whether Shakur could slow that version of Mosley down. If he can’t, it turns into a very different fight than the ones he’s been winning lately.

I think Shakur Stevenson would have some beautiful moments early, making Shane Mosley miss and look off. That’s what he does. The question is how long that holds.

Over 12 rounds, Mosley at 135 wasn’t the type who faded out of fights. He kept coming, kept throwing, and didn’t give you much room to settle. Staying sharp for that long against someone like that is a different problem.

Mosley had the speed and the power to change things once the fight wore on. That’s where it starts to swing. Shakur can win rounds clean, but keeping that up the whole way against a younger Mosley feels like a tough ask.