Manny Pacquiao’s Bid For History Against Barrios Will Feature A Strong Undercard

As fans are no doubt aware, living legend Manny Pacquiao is all set to attempt to become an even bigger legend than he already is in July, when he will go for history in a WBC welterweight title shot. Pacquiao, if he can defeat defending champ Mario Barrios on July 19 – the fight on for Las Vegas on PBC pay-per-view – will become the oldest welterweight champion ever, this at age 46.

Not only that, but Pac-Man will surpass heavyweight legend George Foreman in the ‘golden oldies’ department. Foreman of course regained the world heavyweight title at the age of 45, this back in 1994 against Michael Moorer. Bernard Hopkins’ record as the oldest ever world champion will remain secure, “The Alien” having ruled the world at the advanced age of 49.

Pacquiao believes he can beat Barrios and, as he said when speaking with The Ring, he aims to “go out making history.” Pacquiao, 62-8-2(39) says he has “a lot left,” and that he can and will take the belt from Barrios, 29-2-1(18).

A loaded undercard—Fundora vs. Tszyu II and more blood expected

The undercard that will support the Barrios-Pacquiao is shaping up, too, and it’s possible the July show will enjoy big numbers, both at the live gate and on PPV (depending on the pay-per-view fee, of course). As per The Ring, we will get the return fight between Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu on the show, along with Isaac Cruz’s return, likely to be against Angel Fierro, this in a rematch of the entertaining slugfest Cruz won.

The Fundora-Tszyu rematch might be the pick as far as some fans are concerned. The first fight saw a badly bloodied Tszyu battle through severely compromised vision, the blood literally pouring down his face, the nasty cut on the top of his head hard to look at. Some people, horrified by the amount of blood that was soon splattered on both fighters – with Fundora suffering a bloody mouth and nose – called Tszyu’s cut the worst they had ever seen.

The horror injury came after a stray elbow from Fundora made contact with Tszyu’s head, this early in the fight. The rematch will of course prove very interesting. Without such a ghastly injury to hinder him this time, can Tszyu get his revenge?