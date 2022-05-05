Otto Wallin “More Than Ready To Fight Deontay Wilder For Vacant WBC Heavyweight Title”

Just lately it seems people other than Deontay Wilder himself are talking about the possible future of Deontay Wilder. Though Wilder has yet to make any announcement on his future as a fighter – will he fight again, will he not – there has been a good deal of talk about Wilder fighting for the WBC heavyweight title Tyson Fury is expected to soon vacate as he has retired (though plenty of people do not believe Fury has really hung up the gloves for good).

The latest guy who says he wants to fight Wilder for the vacant strap is Otto Wallin. Tall Swedish southpaw Wallin, best known for pushing Fury far harder than was expected, this in a fight that saw Fury suffer a bloody nasty cut eye, will next face experienced, dangerous when in shape Rydell Booker, later this month in Detroit. But Wallin’s promoter Dmitry Salita said his fighter is “more than willing to fight Deontay Wilder,” this if the WBC title does indeed become vacant.

“If Tyson vacates the title, Otto is more than ready to fight Wilder for the title,” Salita said.

Wilder is still ranked at #1 in the WBC heavyweight ratings, while Joe Joyce is ranked at #2. Wallin is currently ranked at #11. As we know, anything can happen in boxing, but Wilder, if he does return, would likely be matched with a guy ranked way higher in the WBC charts than Wallin. Wallin, 23-1(14) is a good fighter yet has anyone other than a hard-core fan really heard of him? We will have to see what decision is made by the WBC if, or when, Fury vacates the belt, yet it seems Wallin would be fortunate to get a shot at the vacant title.

In the meantime 31 year old Wallin could have a decent fight on his hands with Booker on May 26 – to repeat, if Booker is in shape. When he has trained hard, Booker, 26-5-1(13) takes guys the distance, with only Filip Hrgovic stopping him. When he fought Jermain Franklin in 2019, Booker gave a good account of himself. Let’s hope the 41 year old who has been a pro since way back in 2001 has put the work in for Wallin.