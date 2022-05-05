Devin Haney: “I want to hurt” George Kambosos Jr on June 5th

Devin Haney says he’s going to put some “hurt” on unified lightweight champion George Kamboso Jr. next month in their undisputed 135-lb championship on June 5th at the Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia.

Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) will have his WBC title at stake when he faces the popular Australian Kamboso (20-0, 10 KOs) in front of his Aussie fans in a fight that will prove who the #1 fighter is in the lightweight division.

This will be the first of a two-fight contract that Haney and Kambosos have. For Haney to move on to bigger & better things against the likes of Ryan Garcia & Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, he’ll need to defeat Kambosos Jr twice, both times in Australia.

That’s not going to be easy for Haney, but he believes he’s got what it takes to do the job on the ultra-confident Kambosos.

The 28-year-old Kambosos is coming off a miracle 12-round split decision win over Teofimo Lopez last November in New York. That’s a fight that most boxing fans expected Kambosos to lose, but he was fortunate that Teofimo was injured, weight-trained & ring-rusty.

“We’ll come out victorious, and we’ve been training hard. I know that I’m the better fighter,” said Devin Haney to Fighthype about his fight against unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. on June 5th.

“There’s nothing he can do to beat me, and I will show it on June 5th. Of course, I want to hurt him. He can be as fast as he wants on the pads, fast as he wants on the bags, but it’s different when you’re in there with Devin Haney.

“I will show. It is what it is. Anybody can be fast when they’re telling you to do the combinations or when a bag is right there in front of you, and it’s not punching back. It’s different when you’re in there with Devin Haney.

“I don’t care how fast you are. If you have timing, you can stop that speed. He’s tricky when he keeps his left-hand low, so you have to be mindful of that.

“He has his hand low for a reason. There are things that I look to exploit when I’m in the ring. That’s what true champions are made of. You’ve got to be able to make adjustments in there.

“Every fight isn’t going to go how you want. You make adjustments how you go on, and that’s the key to every fight,” said Haney. “I may come in there with a game plan, and it’s not working, but I always find a way to get it done,” said Haney.