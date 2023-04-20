Oscar De La Hoya says Tank Davis’ team doesn’t believe he can beat Ryan Garcia

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya slammed Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ team on Thursday, chastising them in a written statement about not believing in their fighter ahead of the most important fight of his career against Ryan Garcia this Saturday, April 22nd on Showtime pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/Showtime)

De La Hoya specifically brought up these three specific items as a sign that Tank Davis’ team is “worried” and doesn’t believe he can beat Ryan without their intervention to give him as many advantages as possible:

10-lb rehydration clause

136-lb catchweight

Late afternoon weigh-in

It’s unclear which of these three items will negatively impact Ryan, but it could be the late afternoon weigh-in.

By delaying the weigh-in on Friday until the late afternoon, Tank’s team is ensuring that Ryan Garcia artificially stays 136-lb as long as possible to prevent him from beginning the rehydration process.

If Ryan isn’t able to begin rehydrating until 5 pm or later on Friday, that makes it more challenging for him, but it doesn’t end there, though. Ryan must weigh in on Saturday at 10:00 am for the secondary weigh-in.

For that one, he can’t weigh more than 146 lbs. as part of the 10-lb rehydration clause.

De La Hoya: “Tank’s team is worried”

“When I look at ‘Tank’s’ team’s action throughout the whole promotion, I am left to wonder, ‘Do they really think this guy is ready?’ Catchweights and rehydration clauses. Late afternoon weigh-ins,” said Oscar De La Hoya during today’s final press conference.

“All these small, petty requirements point to a team looking to protect their fighter, and why would they protect their fighter unless they don’t think he’s ready for this moment?” said De La Hoya. “I really believe that ‘Tank’s’ team is worried he’s going to lose. When you’re a young fighter, nothing feels worse than your team not believing in you.”

Ryan will have to either land his left hook KO punch or stay on the outside and box all night for him to win. If Tank can get inside, he will chop Ryan down quickly.

Tank has more experience and more excellent tools in his arsenal than Kingry. Ryan has an excellent coach, Joe Goosen, but he hasn’t improved his game since he added him to his team.