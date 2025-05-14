Oscar De La Hoya Says Jake Paul Is “The Real Deal,” Says A World Title Shot Is Realistic If Paul Beats Chavez Jr

As fans are most likely aware, Jake Paul will fight former WBC middleweight champ Julio Cesar Chavez Junior on June 28 in Anaheim, California, with WBA and WBO cruiserweight champ Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez defending against WBA mandatory challenger Yuniel Dorticos on the card.

And Oscar De La Hoya, who promotes Ramirez, has stated that Paul in his opinion is “the real deal,” and that if he beats Chavez Jr, a world title shot is “not unrealistic.” And De La Hoya, who spoke on DAZN, insisted he did not say what he said simply because he is now working with Paul.

De La Hoya goes all-in: “Jake Paul is the real deal”

“I think Jake Paul is focused on Chavez because it’s a tough fight,” De La Hoya said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Chavez is ahead on the betting odds. I believe, in my eyes, the world’s eyes, that this is the first real test and real fighter [Paul is facing]. I commend Jake Paul for what he’s done from the start and how seriously he’s taken boxing. This guy is probably the hardest worker in the game today. Now he’s fighting Chavez, who’s a real fighter. He’s been a world champion. Canelo Alvarez couldn’t knock him out. I’m banking on if Jake Paul knocks out Chavez, I mean, what are we doing? It’s a huge step towards that world title. I feel Jake Paul is the real deal, and I’m not just saying that because we are working with him.”

Chavez Jr might be washed—but a Paul win still sparks hype

Despite what De La Hoya has said here, plenty of fans feel 39 year old Chavez Jr, 54-6-1(34) is way past his best, that he has never been a truly dedicated fighter at any time in his career, and that Paul will not in actuality prove too much by defeating him next month. While as for that fight Chavez Jr had with Canelo, it was a long time ago (and also a real stinker of a fight, with Chavez basically just looking to survive).

That said, Paul’s army of fans will no doubt bang the drum loudly for that world title shot if Paul, 11-1(7), can stop Chavez. As far as Paul actually winning a legit world title, well, that’s up to you. For plenty of critics – Carl Froch for one – Paul is and always will be an imitation boxer, albeit one who makes a heck of a lot of money and enjoys a very high profile.