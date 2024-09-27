Oscar De La Hoya Roasts Eddie Hearn: “You Can’t Build A Fighter To Save Your Life!”

Featuring again in one of his regular ‘Clap back Thursday’ video uploads, Oscar De La Hoya absolutely couldn’t resist tearing into ‘rival’ promoter Eddie Hearn. After the back and forth these two have been on, with most of the beef being brought forth by De La Hoya, the Golden Boy boss would inevitably rip into the Matchroom head after what happened at Wembley last Saturday.

Anthony Joshua, Hearn’s biggest star fighter by far, was, of course, taken down by underdog Daniel Dubois. As a result, AJ’s career was left in tatters. And, boy, didn’t De La Hoya gloat as he rubbed it in!

“Anthony Joshua was knocked out in the fifth round by [Daniel] Dubois. It was actually an amazing and entertaining fight, and I like AJ,” De La Hoya began. “However, this was another huge ‘L’ for Eddie Hearn, who is literally 0-11 to Frank Warren this year. This continues the Matchroom curse, meaning if you sign with Matchroom, you’re either guaranteed to lose or get injured. To make matters worse, Eddie faced off with his old buddy Devin Haney in the crowd at Wembley. Eddie, you can’t build a fighter to save your life. Anthony Joshua had the world at his fingertips, and you found a way to fumble his career.”

Ouch.

But in reality, Hearn didn’t ‘fumble’ AJ’s career. It’s not as though Hearn threw his fighter in with an absolute killer that nobody felt he could possibly beat. No, almost everyone picked AJ to defeat Dubois. Massive upsets happen; that’s it. As far as fumbling Joshua’s career, tell that to AJ’s bank manager. Would Joshua have made as much money had he signed with De La Hoya? We will never know.

But kicking a man when he’s down is always poor form, even if De La Hoya pretty much left Joshua alone and targetted Hearn, who he really does seem to have some major problem with. Yet, as Hearn has said in numerous interviews, if and when he and Oscar come face-to-face, De La Hoya is nice as pie to him; go figure!

But now Hearn does need to build AJ back up, and fans are interested in seeing if he can do it. No doubt, De La Hoya will be scrutinizing every move Hearn makes from here on in as he has been doing for some time now, apparently.