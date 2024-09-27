On This Day: THE Biggest Upset Ever Scored By A British Fighter In America – Honeyghan Vs. Curry

It was 38 long, long years ago today when massive underdog Lloyd Honeyghan pulled off what was called, at the time, a ‘miracle win.’ There was, quite literally, dancing in the streets back home in the UK after Honeyghan, whether he was an 8/1 underdog, a 9/1 underdog, or a 10/1 dog, smashed the daylights out of Donald Curry.

Curry was not only the welterweight king, but he was also the pound-for-pound best in the sport at the time, according to most experts. More than that, Curry, perfect at 25-0, was being called ‘the next Sugar Ray Leonard.’ Instead, Honeyghan became the biggest star in British boxing, as well as the new sensation at 147 pounds.

The fight took place in Atlantic City, and though “Ragamuffin Man” Honeyghan was also spotless at 27-0, the Jamaican-born Brit had never faced anyone remotely as good or as special as Texan Curry. Special? Curry was not far removed from scorching and chilling icing of Milton McCrory, and this two-round win is already cementing Curry’s greatness, in the opinion of some. Heck, Curry was so good, so talented; his talk of moving up in weight to challenge middleweight ruler Marvelous Marvin Hagler was being taken very seriously.

But now, against the seemingly devil-may-care Honeyghan, Curry was to be wiped out. And busted up along the way.

Curry may have had a tough time making the welterweight limit, but nothing – nothing – could, or can, be taken away from the challenger’s well challenge. In short, Honeyghan’s fast, relentless, often street-fighting approach was something Curry’s fine boxing brain was unable to compute. It was, to the shock of the entire boxing world, a beating. And Curry was taking it.

With some butts chucked in for good measure, Honeyghan battered and bloodied the champ, Curry’s rep meaning nothing at all to Lloyd. Curry couldn’t get into his groove……No, he wasn’t allowed to get into any sort of a groove. It was stunning to behold. After six rounds, most of which Honeyghan bossed, Curry opted to remain on his stool; the fight absolutely knocked him out. New king Honeyghan fell to the mat in sheer elation and joy.

The shrewd Micky Duff, manager of Honeyghan, knew he’d be heading to the bookies to collect his dough soon, Duff having placed a big wager on his guy to win.

Honeyghan, the new bad boy of the sport as well as one of its most entertaining, had pulled off the biggest ‘away’ upset ever scored by a British fighter. All these years later, Honeyghan’s wholly unexpected win continues to be celebrated.

In terms of the single biggest upset ever scored by a British boxer, that accolade has to go to Randy Turpin’s monster win over Sugar Ray Robinson in London in 1951. But the biggest win ever scored by a Brit in America, well, that title stays today with Honeyghan WRTD6 Curry.

And it’s entirely possible nothing will ever top it.