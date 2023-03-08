Oscar De La Hoya on Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis: “Somebody’s O has got to go”

Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions is excited at seeing his fighter Ryan Garcia finally get the mega-fight that he’s been after for the last two years against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on April 22 on Showtime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

De La Hoya feels that Ryan-Tank will end by a knockout one way or another because both fighters hit really hard, and they’re going to be swinging for the fences from the get-go in this fight.

De La Hoya says, “Somebody’s O has got to go” in this match,” and he’s willing to let Ryan potentially be the one that loses. There’s too much for Ryan to gain for De La Hoya to hold him back.

“He can’t wait. This is exactly what he wants. He’s been wanting this for a very long time,” said Oscar De La Hoya to Fighthype about Ryan Garcia wanting the Gervonta Davis fight.

“It’s all excitement and motivation, fighting the very best. Tank Davis, he’s motivated. If we can make this fight happen, then it can open up the doors for the rest of the world to where they’d say, ‘If these fighters could come together, then why not fight the very best.

“This is a perfect commercial. I have no clue who is going to end it by knockout, but it’s going to end by knockout. The power is too much up in that ring. It’s two guys who are just very powerful, and they’re explosive.

“Whoever lands the first punch is going to win the fight. I remember they asked me two or three years ago if I’d put Ryan in with Tank, and I said no. Tank had all this experience, and he’s older, and Ryan is coming up, and he’s younger.

“Now, he’s ready for anybody. So I have to respect both guys. I have to respect. They’re literally fighting each other for supremacy. They’re fighting each other to show the world that there’s nothing wrong with fighting a prime fighter, an undefeated fighter, and undefeated fighter. Somebody’s O has got to go.

“There’s nothing wrong with that. Beating Tank and following it up with other unbeaten fighters. Yeah, he’s got to earn his stripes just like everybody else.

“I prided myself on fighting the very best. This fight reminds fighters that when you fight the very best when you fight fighters in their prime, there’s no loser.

“Tank is the guy; there’s no doubt about it. The fight had a lot of obstacles in front of it, and we kept chipping away. That’s basically it, and a lot of patience. More importantly, the fighters. The fighters wanted to fight, and we as promoters have to listen to the fighters.

“I’m a huge advocate of undefeated fighters fighting each other, and that’s what I did. I was very adamant as well,” said De La Hoya.