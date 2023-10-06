Oscar De La Hoya criticizes Canelo for failing to KO Jermell Charlo

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez fought a “boring” fight against a passive Jermell Charlo and should have knocked him out last Saturday in their main event contest on Showtime PPV.

Oscar couldn’t relate to the passive way that Canelo & Jermell fought because that’s not the way he fought during his career. Canelo isn’t the same type of talent as De La Hoya, and will never be.

The former six-division world champion & 1992 Olympic gold medalist always let his hands go and was willing to go out on his shield.

De La Hoya didn’t like the low punch output from both fighters, particularly from Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs), who, unlike Jermell (35-2-1, 19 KOs), came to win the fight.

Oscar feels that Jermell was just there for the payday and wasn’t bothering to let his hands go because he was just doing the minimum in each round.

“Because it was boring. I mean, when two fighters throw one punch in one round, what do you expect?” said Oscar De La Hoya to Fighthype, talking about last Saturday’s fight between Canelo Alvarez & Jermell Charlo being a dull affair due to the lack of action.

In Canelo’s case, he was clearly trying to conserve his strength tokeep from gassing out early as he did in his loss to Dmitry Bivol & Gennadiy Golovkin.

“I’m a fighter who has been in there in the line of fire throwing a 100 punches a round,” said De La Hoya. “The fans want to be entertained. So that was my critique. It’s coming from a fighter, coming from a world champion.

Canelo is physically incapable of throwing 100 punches per round, and if he somehow reached that total, he’d be exhausted and wouldn’t beable to regain his strength.

“No, he could have stopped Charlo,” said De La Hoya about Canelo. “He should have. First of all, you had a fighter who was there just for the payday, literally. He’s in the biggest stage of his life.

“Go out there and take some risks, fight hard. People paid their money. People buy it on pay-per-view. Fight hard because when you fight hard, you don’t lose anything. When it’s a great fight, there’s no loser.

“I’m actually happy and excited that he’s thinking that. I’m excited that he’s literally saying that because now we’re going to finally see a Benavidez-Canelo fight. If he’s unstoppable, then it’s great for boxing; it’s great for the sport,” said De La Hoya, reacting to being told that Canelo says he’s unstoppable.

“We’ll continue to watch Canelo as long as he lasts. We’ll continue to watch the big fights, and that’s what boxing needs,” said De La Hoya.