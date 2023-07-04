On This Day: The Great Joe Louis Goes Pro

How fitting it is that Joe Louis, one of America’s greatest heroes, had his professional boxing debut on July 4, this one of the biggest festive celebrations in the US, a date that is so important. July 4 was also, once upon a time, a day when a big fight would take place – think Jack Johnson-Jim Jeffries, Jack Dempsey-Jess Willard and others. And so it was, on this big day back in 1934, a 20 year old named Joseph Louis Barrow boxed for pay for the very first time. The fight took place in Chicago, as would a number of Louis’ big fights.

Louis, trained by Jack Blackburn and looked after by John Roxborough and Julian Black, had compiled a 50-4(43) amateur record and now he was ready to begin a march to the very top. Usually, these days especially, a pro debut sees a future star matched pretty soft (there are exceptions of course: see Vasilily Lomachenko and one or two other modern day fighters). But Louis met a guy who had boxed some 48 times, winning 27 of these bouts by KO.

But as it turned out, Jack Kracken, who hailed from Norway and fought out of Washington, was wiped out in a veritable blur by the 181 pound “Brown Bomber.” Louis fired shots at the veteran’s body, this forcing Kracken to lower his guard. When he did this, Louis cranked off a sweet left hook to the jaw that sent Kracken clean through the ropes and onto a press guy. Bravely, perhaps on sheer instinct, Kracken got back up and was back in the ring at the count of 14 (having until the count of 20). The referee, however, had seen enough and he stopped the fight.

Louis’ debut lasted all of 2-minutes and he was indeed on his way, not only to the world title, but to true greatness. Louis would, in time, become an all but unbeatable champion, as well as a true fighting hero in every sense of the word. Legendary ring battles with Jimmy Braddock, Max Schmeling, Billy Conn, “Two Ton” Tony Galento, Jersey Joe Walcott, and, at the very end, Rocky Marciano all lay ahead for Louis. And for the entire world. As did a record-setting (probably never to be broken) 25 world title defences.

Louis might be the most beloved of all world heavyweight champions. How we could do with a man who carried the crown with such grace and such dignity today.

Happy Independence Day!