R.I.P Antwun Echols Dead At 52

In sad news, it has been reported how former middleweight and super-middleweight contender and three-time world title challenger Antwun Echols passed away suddenly at the weekend. Just 52 years of age, Echols was found dead at his home on Sunday, July 2nd. A tough ring warrior who fought the best, often at short notice, Echols hailed from Davenport, Iowa and he went pro in May of 1993.

Losing his pro debut when he was KO’d in a round by Anthony Ivory (who Echols would defeat in a return meeting), Echols nevertheless went on to become a solid contender. In time, Echols would win the IBF, WBC, NBA and NABF middleweight titles. Echols’ three world title fights came in the late 1990s/early 2000s. Twice Echols challenged the great Bernard Hopkins for the IBF middleweight title, while Echols challenged Anthony Mundine for the WBA super-middleweight title. Hopkins decisioned Echols and then stopped him in the rematch, while Mundine won a decision over Echols in a fight that took place in Sydney, Australia.

Later on in his career, Echols became a gatekeeper and then a journeyman. Echols’ big win came in May of 2001, when he upset Charles Brewer via third round TKO to win the WBA NBA 168 pound title.

Other big and or recognisable names Echols faced during his long ring career include: Eric Lucas, Kabary Salem (another good win for Echols), Kingsley Ikeke, Rubin Williams, Fulgencio Zuniga, Peter Quillin, Roman Karmazin and Caleb Truax. Echols called it quits back in April of 2016 after he was stopped by Lamar Russ.

Echols’ final ring record reads 32-22-4(28). He was stopped 15 times yet most of these defeats came at a time when Echols was way past his best.

Everyone at ESB wish to offer condolences to Antwun’s family and friends at this time. “Kid Dynamite,” as Echols was known, was a genuine tough guy and by all accounts a great person. 52 is no age to pass away at. As of yet, no official reason has been announced as far as Echols’ cause of death.