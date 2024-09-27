Hearn Planning Dmitry Bivol’s Post-Beterbiev Future – Canelo Rematch Possible At Both 175 And 168 Pounds

We fans have a potentially great fight to look forward to on October 12; this is the massive, all-the-belts-on-the-line light heavyweight unification showdown between unbeaten countrymen Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. The fight, which we have been made to wait for due to a postponement after Beterbiev was injured, could prove to be the Fight of the Year.

And Bivol promoter Eddie Hearn is already looking at what could come after the fight for the winner as well as for the loser. Speaking with UK Boxing News, Hearn said if Bivol wins, he could fight Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez in a rematch, the fight to take place at 175 pounds as the first fight between Canelo and Bivol did, or if Bivol loses to Beterbiev, he could fight Canelo in a rematch at 168 pounds.

Canelo has expressed interest in trying to avenge his wide decision defeat to Bivol, and of course Bivol, 23-0(12) would like to fight Canelo a second time. Hearn broke it down when speaking with Boxing News.

“If Dmitry Bivol beats Artur Beterbiev, we have the opportunity to do Dmitry Bivol against Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed light heavyweight world championship,” Hearn said. “If Dmitry were to lose, he could drop down to 168 pounds to challenge Canelo, which he’s capable of doing. So, obviously, we want to see Dmitry win this fight, and if Canelo wants it, I would love to make that happen.”

If Bivol does defeat Beterbiev, 20-0(20) – and almost everyone has the October 12 fight down as a 50-50, or pick ’em fight – Canelo might find the chance to fight for the undisputed light heavyweight championship irresistible, and of course, he would be looking to avenge that loss from two years ago. Canelo would know that if he became unified king at 175, absolutely nobody would ever be able to question his greatness ever again.

Or, as is the other possibility, Canelo would no doubt like the idea of fighting Bivol at his more comfortable weight of 168 pounds. Bivol has said before that he feels he would not be compromised if he fought down at super-middleweight. The big one would be Bivol-Canelo II at light-heavyweight, but this rematch would be big at either weight.

But first comes the Bivol Vs. Beterbiev battle, and it really does promise to be a classic Boxer Vs. Puncher affair.

Who wins on October 12, and how?