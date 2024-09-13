Canelo vs. Berlanga: Odds, How To Watch & PPV Price

The ever-so-wise bookmakers rarely, if ever, get it wrong when it comes to putting their money on the outcome of a fight, and this fact seems to spell doom for Edgar Berlanga. Going in with Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in Las Vegas and live on DAZN, the unbeaten 27-year-old is currently listed as a great 18/1 underdog. At 34 years of age, Canelo, some say, past his best enough to be ready to be taken, will not lose on Saturday, so say the bookies.

Canelo, however, IS under some pressure to deliver the KO win, a points win will not be sufficient in the opinion of the critics. Oscar De La Hoya, for one, has said this is “another lame fight that goes the distance.” Canelo has to prove otherwise and halt Berlanga in style. Saturday’s fight has perhaps generated more criticism than any other Canelo fight, with the naysayers saying the $89 PPV price tag is “scandalous” and “robbery.” But if Canelo can put on a show and score a highlight reel KO, these critics may go a little quiet.

But can Canelo do it? You must return to November of 2021 to find Canelo’s last KO win; this is his 11th-round stoppage over a game against Caleb Plant. Canelo’s last five fights have gone the distance, and in the opinion of some, he does need to remedy this. But Berlanga can punch himself, and Canelo has said he looks at Berlanga as a “dangerous” young fighter.

But those betting odds say that Canelo, 61-2-2(39), is unlikely to lose on Saturday night. It wouldn’t be a ‘Buster Douglas moment’ if Berlanga pulled it off, but it would be a colossal upset nonetheless. Will it happen? Not likely. Instead, look for Canelo to overcome the odd bumpy spell to get Berlanga out of there late in what does turn out to be a good, fun fight.

Berlanga, 22-0(17), says he will “retire” Canelo on Saturday. Canelo says he will make Berlanga “pay” for his trash-talk. The bookmakers agree with Canelo.

