Oleksandr Usyk Names The Pound-For-Pound Best Fighter Today

Currently, the debate rages over who the very best fighter on the planet is, pound-for-pound. It’s seen by almost everyone as a two-horse race, between Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue. One man who has made his pick and has shown some modesty as he could have listed himself as the number-one guy in the mythical charts we all love to argue about so, is reigning WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk, speaking with Boxing Physique, said the following:

“First it’s Terence Crawford, second is [Naoya] Inoue.”

Plenty of people agree with Usyk, while others do feel “The Monster” deserves to be ranked at the top of the pile. There is no doubt both men, each having conquered multiple weight divisions, are ultra-special boxers. In fact, due to the two recent, sizzling performances, from Inoue against Stephen Fulton, and from Crawford against Errol Spence, a good many experts are saying the sport is enjoying a very special time in history right now.

Usyk, who plenty of people rank as the #3 pound-for-pound best today, clearly admires the skills and the all-round ability of Crawford and Inoue, as do we fans. And it could be that we get to see all three pound-for-pound best in the world fight again before the year is out. Usyk will of course defend his three heavyweight belts against WBA mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois on August 26. Inoue is expected to face two-belt super-bantamweight champ Marlon Tapales, possibly in November. While it’s unclear who “Bud” will fight next. There is talk of that rematch with Spence, but that will almost certainly be next year if it happens, while Crawford has expressed interest in moving up yet again, this for a fight with Jermell Charlo (who fights Canelo on September 30).

It remains to be seen then, if Crawford will actually fight again here in 2023. But Crawford may well pick up The Fighter of the Year trophy when the time comes. That one, simply brilliant performance against Spence was enough. Or maybe you feel, if he can dismantle Tapales, Inoue will be the man to pick up the Fighter of the Year award? Let another debate begin soon!