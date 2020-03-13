Usyk, Chisora Come Face-To-Face At Presser

So far, with no fights in the U.K yet postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it’s business as usual (for now). And today, ahead of their scheduled May 23rd fight, Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora came face-to-face at the official press conference to hype the fight.





Former four-belt cruiserweight king Usyk is putting his mandatory shot at the WBO heavyweight title, currently held by Anthony Joshua, firmly on the line in this fight, and Chisora says he will “take his golden ticket” by defeating Usyk and that he will fight Joshua instead.

Both fighters were respectful of one another today, but both are brimming with confidence. Chisora says the only way Usyk can beat him is to knock him out – this being something “War” Chisora says cannot happen.





“He’s got the golden ticket, so I want to take his golden ticket,” Chisora said of the Ukrainian southpaw who has thus far had just one fight as a heavyweight. “Basically everything I’m going to do is for me to take what he has, and make it mine. I believe the way he can win this fight is by him knocking me out, but that’s not going to happen. I’m going to keep coming and keep coming.”

Usyk, who defeated Chazz Witherspoon in his heavyweight debut last year, takes a big step up against the tough, seasoned and still-hungry Chisora. Usyk, 17-0(13) says he knows what he is going up against.





“He’s a really big guy and he hits hard,” Usyk said of the British slugger. “I will train hard and I will be in my best shape for this fight. I tell you once again, I love boxing very much. I love to box.”

The two then posed for the traditional (and quite tiresome) face-off. Usyk took a selfie and then sprayed some disinfectant. Chisora, 32-9(23) wore a scarf over his face but then he always does at these events (nothing to do with the Coronavirus).

A very interesting match-up that will hopefully give paying fans (on Sky Sports Box Office) their money’s worth, and earn the winner a shot at Joshua. Who wins? Plenty of people feel Usyk’s clever boxing brain will see him to victory. Others still feel the sheer strength, power, and toughness of Chisora will prove too much for the naturally smaller man. This could prove to be a great fight.