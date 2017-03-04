Boxing News 24/7


Ohara Davies halts Derry Mathews in 3rd round, improves to 15-0

- Leave a Comment

Tonight at The O2 in London on the big Haye-Bellew card, unbeaten super lightweight prospect/contender Ohara Davies proved way too fast, sharp – and young – for former champ Derry Mathews.

These two had a real war of words at Monday’s press conference, with Mathews vowing to give his young upstart opponent a boxing lesson.


Instead, the flashy, talented Ohara – eight years the younger man at age 25 – put his punches together in impressive fashion in halting Mathews in the 3rd round. Two knockdowns stunned Mathews, who bravely beat the count on both occasions but was stopped on his feet after taking more shots. The time was 2.55 of the third.

Mathews, who fell to 38-12-2(20) and lost for the third time in a row, pretty much announced his retirement after the crushing loss. Ohara has a very bright future ahead of him, with his promoter Eddie Hearn stating how the Londoner known as “Two Tanks” will be a “nightmare for anybody to fight.”

Ohara’s punch picking was very impressive and good to watch tonight, but at the same time, we don’t know how much of a test the battle-worn Mathews was for the up and comer. Hearn said Ohara will bypass domestic level opposition, and it will be interesting to see where Davies goes next.

If he’s moved correctly, the 15-0(12) hope could be a big star and champion of the future. With his slick moves, Davies certainly has at least a little bit of James Toney about him.

The Monday presser was quite nasty, with Davies and Mathews behaving almost as badly as Haye and Bellew, but thankfully the two had respect for one another after tonight’s short and sweet fight. Davies is definitely one to watch.

Thanks to Mathews, who gave his all during a long career. The former WBA lightweight champ fought the likes of Gavin Rees, Anthony Crolla, Terry Flanagan and Tommy Coyle in providing some great action. Let’s hope Derry does actually call it a day and enjoys a happy retirement.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / Ohara Davies halts Derry Mathews in 3rd round, improves to 15-0

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Golovkin-Jacobs: Daniel Jacobs Interview
Video: Haye, Bellew weigh-in: Haye 16st 9oz, Bellew 15st 3lb 8oz
Thurman vs. Garcia: A New Welterweight Chapter
David Haye-Tony Bellew: who wins? Seven experts give their predictions
Canelo-Chavez Jr. sells out for May 6
Shannon Briggs weighs-in on Haye-Bellew; says he hopes Bellew can score KO win
Garcia vs Thurman: Keys to Victory, Four to Explore, Official Prediction
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Garcia vs Thurman: Keys to Victory, Four to Explore, Official Prediction

The welterweight division has long been one of Boxing's most storied divisions. Tonight, the welterweight division will sit center stage...

Close