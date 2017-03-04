Ohara Davies halts Derry Mathews in 3rd round, improves to 15-0

Tonight at The O2 in London on the big Haye-Bellew card, unbeaten super lightweight prospect/contender Ohara Davies proved way too fast, sharp – and young – for former champ Derry Mathews.

These two had a real war of words at Monday’s press conference, with Mathews vowing to give his young upstart opponent a boxing lesson.





Instead, the flashy, talented Ohara – eight years the younger man at age 25 – put his punches together in impressive fashion in halting Mathews in the 3rd round. Two knockdowns stunned Mathews, who bravely beat the count on both occasions but was stopped on his feet after taking more shots. The time was 2.55 of the third.

Mathews, who fell to 38-12-2(20) and lost for the third time in a row, pretty much announced his retirement after the crushing loss. Ohara has a very bright future ahead of him, with his promoter Eddie Hearn stating how the Londoner known as “Two Tanks” will be a “nightmare for anybody to fight.”

Ohara’s punch picking was very impressive and good to watch tonight, but at the same time, we don’t know how much of a test the battle-worn Mathews was for the up and comer. Hearn said Ohara will bypass domestic level opposition, and it will be interesting to see where Davies goes next.

If he’s moved correctly, the 15-0(12) hope could be a big star and champion of the future. With his slick moves, Davies certainly has at least a little bit of James Toney about him.

The Monday presser was quite nasty, with Davies and Mathews behaving almost as badly as Haye and Bellew, but thankfully the two had respect for one another after tonight’s short and sweet fight. Davies is definitely one to watch.

Thanks to Mathews, who gave his all during a long career. The former WBA lightweight champ fought the likes of Gavin Rees, Anthony Crolla, Terry Flanagan and Tommy Coyle in providing some great action. Let’s hope Derry does actually call it a day and enjoys a happy retirement.