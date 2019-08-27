November 2nd Too Soon For Kovalev To Fight Canelo After Gruelling War With Yarde? Career-High Pay Day Might Persuade Krusher To Agree





After what he went through this past Saturday night in a fierce fight with a determined Anthony Yarde, 36 year old Sergey Kovalev is in need of a good rest; heck, both men are needing of some quality time out of the gym in which to recover. Yet as boxing writer Mike Coppinger has tweeted, Krusher, the WBO light-heavyweight champ, might not have the luxury of a significant break before he goes back into training camp for his next battle.

As per sources who informed The Athletic, Canelo, along with DAZN, remain firm the Mexican superstar’s next fight will take place on November 2 (Canelo not having fought since back in May, when he decisioned Danny Jacobs over 12-rounds). It’s no secret Canelo is hugely interested in making a move up to 175 for a fight with the Russian warrior, and the kind of big money on offer might prove very tempting for Kovalev and his team to decide that, yes, he can fight again just over two months on from the war with Yarde.

Kovalev now has to sit and think hard as he makes his mind up. At his age, and after having had such a long and at times tough career, a substantial amount of rest between fights is paramount, yet can Kovalev say no to such a great payday? Canelo will fight on November 2, if it's against Kovalev or if it's against someone else.





Sources tell The Athletic that Sergey Kovalev’s team is balking at Nov. 2 date for a fight with Canelo Alvarez after taxing win over Anthony Yarde. However, DAZN/Canelo are intent on Nov. 2 for Alvarez’s return. Career-high purse for Kovalev hangs in balance — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) August 27, 2019

Fans are interested to see if Canelo, who began his pro career down at welterweight, can move up and defeat Kovalev, one of the most experienced, most durable and just plain roughest and toughest light-heavyweights of recent years. It’s a fascinating match-up that would almost certainly equal a great fight – but would it be wise of Kovalev, 34-3-1(29) to try and put his body through the kind of hell Canelo aims to bring so soon after giving his all in an effort to see off the challenge of Yarde?

It seems the ball is in Kovalev’s court.