New Ring Magazine Heavyweight Rankings Have Deontay Wilder At NO1

Which set of boxing rankings do you go by, if any? For some, the independent BoxRec rankings are the most trustworthy, the most unbiased. For others, the rankings put forth by Ring Magazine, “The Bible of Boxing,” are THE rankings to go by. That said, the new Ring Magazine heavyweight rankings may cause some debate, this as Deontay Wilder has been elevated to the number-one spot.

Wilder as we all know came back with a bang on October 15, when he returned to action following a full year out of the ring. Facing former sparring partner Robert Helenius in his first fight back after two hard and heavy battles with Tyson Fury, Wilder iced the tall Finn in chilling and impressive fashion. But was that one round win enough to rank Wilder as the number-one world heavyweight contender?

Here’s the new Top-10, as of October 22nd:

Champ – Oleksandr Usyk

1: Deontay Wilder

2: Anthony Joshua

3: Joe Joyce

4: Andy Ruiz Jr

5: Dillian Whyte

6: Luis Ortiz

7: Joseph Parker

8: Filip Hrgovic

9: Frank Sanchez

10: Zhilei Zhang

So, how do YOU feel about Wilder be ranked as the top dog, contender-wise? There is no denying Wilder’s withering punching power, we all know that. But is Wilder really deserving of being ranked at the top of the pile? Then again, if not Wilder, then who? Tyson Fury is missing from the Ring rankings as Fury “retired” and is yet to fight again (he will of course, on December 3, against Derek Chisora, and it will be interesting to see where the folks at Ring Magazine place the reigning WBC heavyweight champ in their rankings after he defeats Chisora).

Is Joyce worthy of being ranked at number-one? Joyce is coming off that impressive KO win over Parker. Joshua cannot be ranked at the top, as he has not won a fight since December of 2020. Maybe Wilder has to be ranked as number-one, pretty much due to the lack of any other real option as much as anything.

In any case, discuss the new Ring rankings if you wish.