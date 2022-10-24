Usyk trainer: ‘We want cowardly Fury next but will fight Canelo at cruiserweight if it falls through’

Oleksandr Usyk’s assistant coach Sergey Lapin rumbles on about who Usyk could fight next. Lapin said:

Oleksandr Usyk has recovered from the Joshua fight and is ready for cowardly Tyson Fury to fight him

“Usyk has already recovered from the fight with Anthony Joshua, he’s keeping himself in shape and is currently engaged in charity work. He’s also waiting for the chatterbox Tyson Fury to finally have the courage to enter the ring with him. In the meantime Fury fights Derek Chisora. This is not an interesting fight, who will like this fight? Tyson is looking for easy fights.”

Usyk plotting return to cruiserweight, but only for multi-weight world champ Canelo Alvarez

Lapin: “Next year, the fight for the title of undisputed world champion against Tyson Fury is our priority. This is the main goal. But if this does not happen for whatever reason, then I hope that there will still be some very interesting fights ahead. Alex could, for example, return to the cruiserweight division but only if he has a fight with Saul Alvarez. That’s the only fighter that Usyk would come back down to cruiserweight for.”

Usyk does not fear ‘very simple’ Deontay Wilder

“Deontay Wilder is a name that’s been mentioned. Usyk does not fear Wilder. From Wilder’s last fight, I didn’t see anything new. This guy is very simple. He goes out and hits and he has a very strong punch. He compensates for his lack of technique.”

Anthony Joshua can be world champion again if he works on his psyche

Lapin: “Regarding our former opponent AJ, my opinion is that he still has many chances to become a world champion, the main thing is to work on his mistakes. He has a great work ethic, character and physicality but there’s one thing – he needs to work on his psyche if he’s going to be champion again.”

