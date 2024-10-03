Liam Paro Faces Richardson Hitchins on December 7th

Liam Paro defends his IBF 140-lb belt against #1-ranked Richardson Hitchins in a Matchroom-promoted show on December 7th in Puerto Rico. It’s an unusual location for these two fighters because neither guy is from the Island. The fight will likely be shown live on DAZN.

Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) recently won the IBF belt from champion Subriel Matias, winning a 12-round unanimous decision on June 15th at the Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu, Manatí, Puerto Rico. Matias could be on the undercard, setting up a natural fight to make in early 2025 for him against the winner.

Hitchins (19-0, 8 KOs) is viewed as undeserving of being given a title shot, given his controversial 12-round unanimous decision win over Argentinian Gustavo Lemos last April in Las Vegas. Lemos completely dominated Hitchins, appearing to win 11-1, but was given a controversial loss.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been telling anyone who would listen that I’m the best 140 lbs fighter on the planet,” said Hitchins. “On December 7, I finally get the chance to solidify that. “Hats off to Liam Paro, he beat the so-called boogeyman of the division, but I ain’t Subriel Matias.”

Ideally, there should have been a rematch to clear up the controversy, but instead, Hitchins is moving on to fight for a world title. With the fight being staged in Puerto Rico, Paro’s less likely to get treatment like Lemos against Hitchins.

Hearn signed Hitchins to his Matchroom stable in September 2022, and he’s fought four times since, beating these fighters:

– Gustavo Lemos

– Jose Zepeda

– John Bauza

– Yomar Alamo

Hitchins had looked good against Alamo and Bauza, but he’s not been impressive in his last two fights against Zepeda and Lemos. He’s looked defensive, unwilling to exchange, and using a lot of movement, reminding some fans of Shakur Stevenson. Hitchins does fight a lot like Shakur, but he’s a poor man’s version. That would explain all the booing from the fans at Hitchins’ last two fights against Lemos and Zepeda. Those were hard to watch.