“Prince” Charles: “I Can KO Anyone In The World, Including A 20 Year Old!”

“Prince” Charles Martin Calls For Fight With Red-Hot Prospect Moses Itauma: “I Can KO Anyone In The World, Including A 20 Year Old!”

by James Slater

One of the most exciting and talented young fighters in the game right now is British heavyweight Moses Itauma. The immensely gifted southpaw has romped to an 11-0(9) pro record since his January 2023 debut, and there has even been talk of the 20 year old beating Mike Tyson’s record as the youngest-ever heavyweight champion (Tyson famously obliterating Trevor Berbick to become the youngest-ever WBC heavyweight champ in 1986, this at 20 years and five months).

One of the toughest things has been matching Itauma in fights that test him, that take him rounds. Last seen facing Demsey McKean, who was expected to stick around for a while, Itauma instead won via quick first-round KO. One man who has a good deal of experience and feels he can KO Itauma, is former IBF heavyweight champion, “Prince” Charles Martin.

Martin, now aged 38 and sporting a 30-4-1(27) record, spoke with Sky Sports, and he said he “can KO anyone in the world, including a 20 year old.” Martin, a southpaw like Itauma, is coming off a quick win over Matthew McKinney, while before that fight Martin pushed Jared Anderson all the way to the final bell before losing on points.

“I will do anything to get another title shot. I fought Jared Anderson on one week’s notice and had him hurt multiple times,” Martin said. “I would have knocked Jared out with a real training camp, and I will knock Moses out with a proper camp. Right now, he has been stopping everyone real quick, but it is real different when another puncher is coming back at you. Let’s see if he can take it as good as he gives it. I want another title shot, and I know knocking off a young, strong guy that everyone’s talking about would line me up for someone like Daniel Dubois.”

While the chances of Martin becoming a champion a second time seem pretty slim, an in-shape, focused and determined Martin has shown he can give good fighters real trouble – see his fights with Adam Kownacki, Gerald Washington, Luis Ortiz, and Anderson. But other times, such as when he lost his belt to Anthony Joshua, Martin has let himself down. Maybe Martin, at 6’5” and around 240 pounds when he’s in good shape, can give Itauma problems if he does land the fight with him.

Martin has only been stopped twice, and he sure does sound like a man who is still hungry. Itauma and his team may well listen to what Martin has had to say here and agree to take the fight.