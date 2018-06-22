Murray Lashes Out At Big Fight Rival Garcia At Weigh-In

MARTIN MURRAY lashed out at WBC Silver Middleweight Champion Roberto Garcia ahead of their big clash on Saturday night at London’s o2.





The feuding ﬁghters clashed after both weighing in for Garcia’s title defence against the St Helens man, where the mandatory position for Gennady Golovkin’s WBC crown is at stake.

After weighing in the pair had an intense 15 second stare just inches apart, but when they turned to face the press and TV cameras, Murray saw red.

He muttered, then shoved the Mexican sending him hurtling. It sparked a furious reaction from Garcia’s trainers and calm was only restored when security guards separated the teams.

It adds even more anticipation to the BT Sport televised clash that promises to be a war between two men who know a loss will wreck any world title hopes.





RUNNING ORDER AND WEIGHTS

Fight # 1 – 16:00 hrs

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Middleweight Contest

DARRYL WILLIAMS (12st 2lb 5oz) V RAIMOND SNIEDZE (12st 3lb 3oz)

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Welterweight Contest

SAM GILLEY V SAM OMIDI





6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Featherweight Contest

RAZZA HAMZA (8st 13lb) V SERGIO GONZALEZ

Fight# 4

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Flyweight Contest

HARVEY HORN (8st 4lb) V GYULA DODU (8st 3lb)

Fight #5

8 X 3 Minute Rounds International Welterweight Contest

JOHNNY GARTON (10st 9lb) V NELSON ALTAMIRANO

Fight #6

8 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Featherweight Contest

ARCHIE SHARP (9st 3lb) V LESTER CANTILLANO

BT SPORT GO LIVE AT 19:00 HRS

Fight # 7 – 19:10 hrs

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Cruiserweight Contest

JAMES BRANCH JNR V KEVIN WILLIAMS

Fight # 8

THE WBC INTERNATIONAL SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

PAUL KAMANGA (9st 13lb 4oz) V OHARA DAVIES (9st 13lb 5oz)

Fight # 9

THE VACANT ENGLISH HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

DANIEL DUBOIS (16st 12lb 8oz) V TOM LITTLE (17st 12lb 3oz)

Fight # 10

THE WBO INTERCONTINENTAL & EUROPEAN LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

ANTHONY YARDE (12st 6lb 7oz) V DARIUS SEK (12st 6lb 7oz)

Fight # 11 THE WBC SILVER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

ROBERTO GARCIA (11st 4lb) V MARTIN MURRAY (11st 5lb 9oz)

Fight # 12 – Live Floater (TV)

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Middleweight Contest

UMAR SADIQ (12st 4lb) V KAMIL AL TEMIMI