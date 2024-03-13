Munguia’s Super Bowl Moment: A Chance to Shock the World Against Canelo

Trainer Stephen Edwards calls this the “Super Bowl” moment for Jaime Munguia going up against the superstar Canelo Alvarez on May 4th in their headliner on Amazon Prime and DAZN PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Has Canelo gotten old?

These performances show that he has:

Jermell Charlo

John Ryder

Gennadiy Golovkin

Stephen says Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) will be highly motivated to win this fight like we saw with Francis Ngannou going up against Tyson Fury last October. He feels that Munguia will outwork him if Canelo isn’t at the level he was at when he captured the undisputed super middleweight championship in 2021.

It might be asking too much of Canelo to return to the level he was fighting at three years ago because he’s lost a lot from his game since then and hasn’t looked the same in his last three fights.

The good news is if Canelo loses on May 4th, he’ll be doing it against a younger fighter who can take the baton from him and carry the sport for many years. Munguia is 27, and unlike the massive cruiserweight-sized David Benavidez, he’s a legit super middleweight.

Munguia’s Hunger vs. Canelo’s Experience

“Munguia, this is his Super Bowl. This is his moment. He’s been building, building, and building. This is his super fight to beat the Mexican icon,” said Stephen Edwards to Fighthype about Jaime Munguia with his big fight that he’s been building for since he turned professional 11 years ago to face Canelo Alvarez on May 4th.

“He’s [Munguia] going to put everything he can into this fight like Ngannou did against Tyson Fury. For Canelo, it’s just a guy to him. He’s done this 30 times in his career. This is just a guy. He’s been fighting PPV fights since he was 20-years-old.

The Challenge for Canelo

“So, that’s the challenge for Canelo to come out as sharp as he did against Jermell Charlo. This has to be the Canelo that unified the super middleweight division with his performances against [Callum] Smith, Plant, and Saunders. He has to be on that level to win this fight.

“Canelo looked a little lackluster against John Ryder and GGG. It’s hard for everybody to get up. I’m talking about the third fight. So, he’s going to have to get up for this kid [Munguia], or this kid is going to outwork him,” said Edwards.