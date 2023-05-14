“Most-Avoided Fighter” Janibek Alimkhanuly Destroys Butler, Calls Out Canelo, Charlo

To ask a question in the manner so many fighters phrase things these days: will anyone want any of this smoke?! Last night in Stockton, California, feared, he says avoided, middleweight beast Janibek Alimkhanuly ruthlessly took out challenger Steven Butler inside two rounds, retaining his WBO title for the second time. Dropping Butler three times, the 30 year old from Kazakhstan improved to 14-0(9).

Butler of Canada tried his best, but he was simply outgunned, and he is now 32-4-1(26). “Qazaq Style,” as Alimkhanuly is called, called out the big names after his latest win.

“Champions and the boxing superstars, where are you? I’m waiting, let’s fight,” Alimkhanuly said to ESPN. “I am the most-avoided boxer. I am the middleweight king. Let’s go, fight. Top Rank, who is next? I am ready for anybody. Anytime, anywhere. Canelo and Charlo, I’m coming!”

Alimkhanuly wants, and has wanted for some time, a fight with Canelo. Alimkhanuly wants, and has wanted for some time, a fight with Jermall Charlo. But to ask again, will either world champion want to mess with Alimkhanuly? Talk about a risky fight, for both stars.

Canelo seems headed back up to 175 pounds, this in a rematch with Dmitry Bivol (which could also happen at 168), while Charlo has no next fight set. Alimkhanuly isn’t the middleweight king, not yet, but he could be if he’s given the opportunity.

A superbly decorated amateur, the 30 year old from Almaty in Kazakhstan is tall, he is a southpaw, he has lethal punching power, and he seems to be fearless. Add it all up, and this might be too much “smoke” for even the elite fighters. Will Alimkhanuly continue to be the sport’s “most-avoided” fighter for the foreseeable future, until he gets too old and is then seen as being ready to be taken?

We have of course seen this before in boxing, haven’t we? Perhaps with Alimkhanuly, fan demand will force one of the top names to share a ring with him, either this year or next year?

