Eddie Hearn has revealed how star heavyweight Antony Joshua, who some people say looked back to his former confident and destructive self in his December 23 stoppage win over Otto Wallin, will have a “massive fight” in March, with the action likely to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Hearn, speaking once again with IFL TV, said there are three names “in discussions” for the March fight. And it’s fair to say all three possibilities are intriguing ones. Joshua, who boxed three times in 2023, this his most active spell in some time, may fight as many times this year. And Hearn says the ultimate goal is for AJ to fight the Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk winner.

“Right now, we have three fights that we’re in discussions for, they’re all big,” Hearn said of Joshua. “And that doesn’t involve Deontay Wilder. Before March, our aim, and we’ve discussed this, is to fight the winner of Fury versus Usyk. That is all we want to do. Obviously, there’s a Hrgovic fight out there for the world heavyweight title; there’s a Francis Ngannou fight out there, which would be absolutely colossal. There are other heavyweights as well; the Zhang fight possibly as well with Queensbury.”

In truth, AJ against either Hrgovic, Ngannou, or Zhang would be ‘yes, please’ stuff as far as we fans are concerned. Joshua wants to become a three-time heavyweight champ, and we have heard about the strong chance of him fighting Hrgovic for the vacant IBF heavyweight belt for some time now.

But Joshua against Ngannou would be truly fascinating, while Joshua would be risking it big time if he agreed to face “Big Bang” Zhang. Has Joshua got his mojo back after those three post-Usyk comeback wins, the dominant stoppage win over Wallin in particular? Maybe. And if Hearn is willing to match Joshua with either of the three names he listed, this would be the proof of the belief being well and truly back in place in the AJ camp.

A lot will no doubt depend on what happens when Fury and Usyk fight on February 17, but Joshua is looking for a big 2024. A massive 2024.

Who would YOU like to see Joshua fight in March – Zhang, Ngannou, or Hrgovic?